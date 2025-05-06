Live the pirate's life in Walt Disney World's new pirate pub

Walt Disney World soon will offer adult Magic Kingdom visitors a new way to live a pirate's life.

Disney today revealed more details about its upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar at the Magic Kingdom. The Beak and Barrel will open later this year, across from Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland. Disney's backstory for the land casts a new character, Captain Meridian "Merry" Goldwyn as the pub's founder and proprietor. But the star of this show likely will be her first mate, a parrot named Rummy.

The parrot nods at the Barker Bird that used to roost above the Pirate ride entrance at the Magic Kingdom. Rummy also will be a talkative bird, telling tales that dead men can't from its perch above the bar.

Disney also provided first details about two rooms in the pub. The Mess will be the larger and home to Rummy's bar. Long tables will provide the seating, and the decor will be "upcycled shipwreck."



The Mess. Concept art courtesy Walt Disney World

Captain's Quarters will be a bit more upscale, though certainly worn by countless fighting pirates over the years. Impossible bottles will line a fireplace mantle. And Disney teases that the model ships in those battles might come to life to fight in battle from time to time.



Captain's Quarters

There's no specific opening date yet for The Beak and Barrel. All Disney has said is that the pub will open sometime later this year.

