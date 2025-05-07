Miral is bringing a Disney theme park to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi theme park operator Miral is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week with its biggest announcement ever.
But Miral is not celebrating by going to Disneyland. Instead, Miral is bringing Disneyland to Abu Dhabi. In a press conference at the W Hotel on Miral's Yas Island this afternoon, Disney and Miral announced an agreement to develop Disney's seventh theme park resort, on Yas Island.
"Today marks the magical milestone in the history of Abu Dhabi," Chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak of Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said. "Today is a special day, a part of that dream is coming to life - a destination to be shared with the world from the heart of the UAE, Abu Dhabi."
At that point, Chairman Mubarak welcomed Disney CEO Bob Iger to the stage, to loud applause from invited guests including U.S. Ambassador to the UAE, Martina Strong.
"In the 102 year history of The Walt Disney Company, there have been many defining moments and countless achievements," Iger said. "One such moment was the opening of Disneyland in 1955. Now, 70 years later, having entertained four billion people across six Disney theme park [resorts] around the world, we are here today in this wonderful place to announce and to celebrate another great moment - an agreement to bring a Disney theme park to Abu Dhabi."
Sources said that the new Disney park will be owned and operated by Miral under license from The Walt Disney Company, much like Oriental Land Co. owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from Disney.
"It will blend wonderful Disney stories and characters for the cultures and tastes of this country and this region, and will serve as an oasis for extraordinary entertainment and experiences for millions and millions of people in this crossroads of the world," Iger said of the resort. "As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from the shores of this land in spectacular fashion, lending contemporary architecture and cutting edge technology with the timeless magic of Disney to offer guests unique and immersive experiences in very modern ways. Our Imagineering team is already hard at work designing a large and very special destination that will become a source of joy and inspiration for generations to come."
Miral's Yas Island is the Middle East's most-visited theme park resort. Home to Ferrari World, SeaWorld, and Warner Bros. World, the resort is also the host of the final Formula 1 race of the year, on the Yas Marina Circuit. Other attractions on Yas Island include the Yas Waterworld water park and Etihad Area. Miral reported that Yas Island recorded more than 38 million visits in 2024, up 10% from the year prior. You can find our reviews and advice for visiting each of Yas Island's three theme parks, linked on our Theme Park Visitors Guides page.
We will update this story all day, from here in Abu Dhabi.
To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Sounds excellent use of the Emirati funds having the Tokyo model. Also great location I loved Yas, its all Hotels and Leisure and Theme Parks! Would make a great destination. I wondering if they will have the majority of it indoors, unlike WB and SeaWorld where its entirely indoors.
This should be an interesting pairing. No media company that targets children has been more liberal in pushing LGBTQ story lines than Disney (Lightyear, Onward, the initial cut of Inside Out 2, hell even Marvel made the Korg (the rock guy) gay), and Abu Dhabi is, shall we say, fundamentalist about their depictions of LGBTQ. And by fundamentalist, Abu Dhabi has banned not only whole movies (Lightyear, Onward) but specific content on Disney+. Lest we forget, homosexuality is illegal under UAE law. This isn't Japan, this is the Middle East, and it shall be very interesting in a post-Iger Disney, where LGBTQ themes may again be elevated in media content (including in cartoons); how Miral/Abu Dhabi react. I imagine there will be significant limitations on the IP/stories that are depicted in this park, and I imagine that the usual cross promotion that happens in Disney parks around the world, would be more limited in the UAE.
I mean, why not beat Universal to the punch, right? After the Universal UK announcement this seemed inevitable.
Imagine telling people in 2003 that Disney would be announcing a middle eastern theme park just 22 years later. No one would’ve believed you.
I think the most interesting part of this development will be how the park is designed to handle the immense heat of the region. Disney parks, especially castle parks, which this appears to be, have always been about the spectacle. Can Imagineers deliver a castle that has that "wow" factor without making it feel separated from the guest but also not looking like it's under a dome? I don't think Disney would allow Miral to build a park that simply places Disney attractions and concepts under a roof like has been done with Ferrari World, WB Movie World, and Sea World, so the way this park is designed will be very unique - perhaps they even utilize large covered, but not fully enclosed, areas that utilize climate control to manage temperatures (like the World Cup stadiums in Qatar).
I do think the only way a Disney park would ever come to this part of the world would be under a licensing agreement (i.e. not actually owned or operated by Disney), which should allow both sides to feel like they're getting what they need out of the new park. Miral gets the prestige and name recognition of the Disney brand, which should supercharge their existing entertainment options, while Disney expands their recognition to a completely new market while they sit back and watch the cash register ring since they're likely taking very little financial risk in building this new park.
Sickening.
I wonder how much the artist that makes all the blurry concept art gets paid to smash ketchup packets on a canvas.
Also looking at Google Maps there doesn't appear to be a big enough undeveloped area left on Yas Island for this park to be constructed Unless its very small! I wonder if they build on the vacant between Yas and the airport?
Good Lord
this... intrigues me. I know a little about abu dhabi and its not the happiest story. billions of dollars wasted because everyone ghosted. i can imagine abu dhabi has been waiting for something like this for a long time. also that concept art, (thanks json son) if anything like what it would be in real life, (although its not universal, i highly doubt it) this could be interesting. not enough to make me fly to abu dhabi, now that would be universal, and only if they did something truly epic. also, why is everyone so shocked about this?
Wow MLB Showing his True MAGA clown Hat colors.
Crying about Liberals and Disney. We all know you have a really small wiener, but do you have to show it all the time. Which means, you are scared of your own sexuality and seem confused. Hidden feelings buried deep inside burning to "come out".
Disney should not be in Abu Dhabi... Sell outs..
after studying the concept art, i can see what appears to be classic mon- oops i mean disney villains and zootopia, a weird crystal thingy (castle?) and... pirates?? everything else is paintballs. taking a closer look, its literally just assorted shapes in unrecognisable patterns. it makes me very frustrated, almost like they have no idea what they are doing
Why is everyone so shocked by this? Because a brand new theme park, from a theme park powerhouse, is being built in a place that illegalized LGBTQ relationships, women's rights, free speech. I don't know much about Abu Dhabi, but it's generally not a place that Disney should want to support. This seems like a "Hail Mary" to the rapid expansion of Universal.
Brian Emery, MLB is just telling the truth. For a company that is supposedly a champion of LGBTQ and women’s right to get into business with the UAE reeks of hypocrisy. Disney is all for inclusion but when given a huge check will look the other way when women are treated as 2nd class citizens and gays are prosecuted for just existing.
If I loved Yas Island before Sea World, now with SW and Disney it's going to be amazing. I can't imagine an outdoor park, but like others have mentioned, it's strange to imagine an indoor Disney park. WB, SW, and FerrariWorld are all fully indoors with the exception of a couple roller coasters. The same with IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai. Maybe it will be more like MotionGate or Bollywood where it's primarily indoors with some outdoor spaces.
I was hoping for an Aladin-inspired castle, but it doesn't sound like that's going to happen.
brian, please keep this about theme parks, also did i just hear velocicoaster fan say its ripe for universal? i like what their doing because if you don't pick a side, you pick everyones side
Many of us are wondering the same about where on Yas this will go. Some of us are eyeing Abu Al Habl Island as a Yas expansion for the Disney resort. It's just to the west of Yas Beach.
BTW, let's chill with the culture war and personal attacks. Disney chose Miral over big offers from others in the region (cough - Saudi - cough), in part due to Miral's track record of developing a resort that is welcoming to people of all backgrounds. And the UAE asks way fewer questions of its visitors than the US does.
Let's just get this straight. Disney is NOT building a theme park in the UAE, they're just licensing their brand and providing expertise to Miral, who already have the experience in both building and operating theme parks in the region. While this deal is very similar to the Tokyo Disney resort and Oriental Land Company, Miral is coming into this development with far more expertise and experience not only in the region, but specifically in developing successful theme parks under a creative license, including their previous licensing agreement with Sea World/United Parks.
I would expect that Disney's role in this development will be a bit more involved than Sea World, but aside from the overall design and creative direction of the park, Disney is just along for the ride here. Now, perhaps it's awkward that they've struck a deal with a company and municipality that doesn't necessarily share the same ethical standards as they do, but the business relationship here allows for some cover and distance from the social norms of the UAE. I also think it's valid to note to anyone criticizing this development that Disney actually owns and operates two (2) resorts in China, a country that similarly poses ethical and social challenges to what the Walt Disney Company would espouse.
As Robert notes, it's not like Disney has struck a deal with Qatar or Saudi Arabia, both of which pose far more ethical challenges than the UAE.
On the topic of “where this will fit on Yas island”, “will this park be indoors” etc, is there a chance that this isn’t really a full fledged Disney resort?
It’s been a long time since Disney went cheap on DCA and got destroyed for it. Maybe after years of throwing billions and billions at park improvements, they’re willing to give “the cheap option” a shot again.
I’m imagining a smaller, indoor, dupe of Disneyland Shanghai, with the same lands (Treasure Cove, Adventure Isle, etc) and the same emphasis on 21st century IP over the classics. The stuff Miral has worked on looks solid, but it’s definitely a step down from the quality most of us expect from Disney.
Honestly though, I don’t think Disney cares anymore. For them, the cash flow is too good to pass up on, so they’re willing to possibly hurt the brand if it helps the bottom line for the next decade. That’s all that matters now.
This is great! I had always been interested in visiting the Middle-East, especially UAE. Warner Bros World, Ferrari, Sea World plus a distinct region of the world was enough to get me over there and now Disney is in the mix. Count me in! It's always exciting to follow a major theme park through its development, like Epic Universe soon Universal UK, and this one will be fun to follow from a design standpoint especially considering the indoor aspects of the park.
It's a good day to be a theme park fan today! (But like it was mentioned earlier, that concept art... probably better to not have anything as the backdrop, c'mon now!)
With multiple Marvel franchises featured in the announcement video, I am guessing that whatever licensing agreement the Mouse had with IMG Worlds of Adventure won't limit the attractions targeted for Disney Desert. I am wondering if a torn up contract and retheme of Marvel Indoor Theme Park was a condition for Iger agreeing to build on Yas Island.
As many mentioned before hard pass for me! Never going to spend money in the UAE until they join the 21st century. I will say though out of the other options the UAE is probably the best option for a Disney park since they have the most chances of coming out of the middle ages when compared to the others.
Rent aside I'm excited to see another new park and what attractions they will chose and what they will look like. Also if its a real Disney park what style of castle will they chose. Don't think they would do it but an Aladdin inspired one would be nuts!
I think Robert is right the park is most likely going to Abu Al Habl Island because Yas island is already pretty full.
@Juan. I had the same thought.
I'm curious how "large" the park will actually be. The concept art is...very vague, but I'm wondering if it will be more in line with the smaller secondary parks (Walt Disney Park in Paris).
I worked for Disney for a long time and i'll just say this, the entire time I worked there this was a hard no. Even Bob Iger, when asked in interviews, tried to respectfully shrug it off. The negative PR was a major concern.
Well whats changed? The cable business (Disney's cash cow) disappeared, 5 years of stock decline, declining tourism in the US, a looming recession. All of a sudden the free money from the oil rich nation doesn't seem like such a bad idea.
I'll leave it at that.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
"Authentically Disney, Distinctly Emirati."