Miral is bringing a Disney theme park to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi theme park operator Miral is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week with its biggest announcement ever.

But Miral is not celebrating by going to Disneyland. Instead, Miral is bringing Disneyland to Abu Dhabi. In a press conference at the W Hotel on Miral's Yas Island this afternoon, Disney and Miral announced an agreement to develop Disney's seventh theme park resort, on Yas Island.

"Today marks the magical milestone in the history of Abu Dhabi," Chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak of Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said. "Today is a special day, a part of that dream is coming to life - a destination to be shared with the world from the heart of the UAE, Abu Dhabi."

At that point, Chairman Mubarak welcomed Disney CEO Bob Iger to the stage, to loud applause from invited guests including U.S. Ambassador to the UAE, Martina Strong.

"In the 102 year history of The Walt Disney Company, there have been many defining moments and countless achievements," Iger said. "One such moment was the opening of Disneyland in 1955. Now, 70 years later, having entertained four billion people across six Disney theme park [resorts] around the world, we are here today in this wonderful place to announce and to celebrate another great moment - an agreement to bring a Disney theme park to Abu Dhabi."

Sources said that the new Disney park will be owned and operated by Miral under license from The Walt Disney Company, much like Oriental Land Co. owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from Disney.



From left, Miral CEO Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Bob Iger, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro, in front of concept art for Disney Abu Dhabi. Photo by Robert Niles, Theme Park Insider

"It will blend wonderful Disney stories and characters for the cultures and tastes of this country and this region, and will serve as an oasis for extraordinary entertainment and experiences for millions and millions of people in this crossroads of the world," Iger said of the resort. "As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from the shores of this land in spectacular fashion, lending contemporary architecture and cutting edge technology with the timeless magic of Disney to offer guests unique and immersive experiences in very modern ways. Our Imagineering team is already hard at work designing a large and very special destination that will become a source of joy and inspiration for generations to come."

Miral's Yas Island is the Middle East's most-visited theme park resort. Home to Ferrari World, SeaWorld, and Warner Bros. World, the resort is also the host of the final Formula 1 race of the year, on the Yas Marina Circuit. Other attractions on Yas Island include the Yas Waterworld water park and Etihad Area. Miral reported that Yas Island recorded more than 38 million visits in 2024, up 10% from the year prior. You can find our reviews and advice for visiting each of Yas Island's three theme parks, linked on our Theme Park Visitors Guides page.

We will update this story all day, from here in Abu Dhabi.

