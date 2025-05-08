Why did Disney choose Abu Dhabi for its next theme park?

So why did Bob Iger and the management of The Walt Disney Company decide to build the company's next theme park resort in Abu Dhabi?
To answer that question, I think we need to back up and consider what led Disney's brain trust to choose to build in the Middle East. And from there, we can see why the company chose to go with Abu Dhabi... and what that decision says about Disney.
Disney is a global company, drawing income from fans around the planet. Part of what makes Disney, well, Disney, is its theme parks. But when you look at those parks on a world map, you can see obvious gaps in coverage.
South America is one. But Disney fans in Brazil seem not to be bothered by the flight time to Orlando, seeing how many of them make that trip and help to fill the Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney is less accessible to fans in Argentina and Chile, but their numbers are not as large as in other underserved locations around the world.
Australia and New Zealand also lack convenient access to Disney theme parks. Disney has tried to fill that demand with the Disney Cruise Line, which sails occasional itineraries from Australia and will have the new Disney Adventure sailing year round from Singapore starting this December. Yet a cruise ship can welcome between 2,400-4,000 passengers per cruise, which can last from three to seven nights for most departures. Compare that with the tens of thousands of guests that a Disney theme park welcomes every single day. DCL can plus the gaps for secondary markets, but for markets that can support a Disney theme park, Disney needs to build those resorts to maximize its revenue, rather than relying on visits from cruise ships.
As Iger said during Disney's earnings call yesterday, "It was very obvious to us that there were many people - basically hundreds of millions in the world that are income qualified - where a trip to one of our six locations was pretty lengthy in nature and expensive. And so, we felt the best way obviously to reach those people is to basically bring our product to them."
The biggest hole in Disney's donut extends from Africa through the Middle East to India. Any nation on Earth would welcome a Disney theme park, if offered. So the company enjoys the opportunity to locate a new park in the location that best serves its needs.
The Middle East lies in the middle of the donut hole that Disney wants to fill, so that's an obvious first choice for its next resort. A Disney park in the Middle East can serve not just people in that region, but millions more who live a relatively short flight away in North Africa and India. But where should Disney go in the Middle East?
And this is where Disney's choice says something about the company. In the earnings call, Iger made a case for Abu Dhabi, based on proximity and Miral's past work with cultural institutions.
"We talk about it being at crossroads of the world - 500 million income qualified people live within four hours, 120 million people will come through Dubai and Abu Dhabi this year alone. Abu Dhabi estimates that 39 million tourists will visit Abu Dhabi by 2030, that says a lot.
"Then as we started to really dig deeper into Abu Dhabi specifically and engage with our partners, obviously, capital was not an issue. But in addition to that, they've demonstrated a number of things that were really important to us. One, a real appreciation of quality and innovation and appreciation of the arts and creativity and a huge commitment to new technology. And we were impressed with all of that. We also looked at what they've already built between the Louvre that's already built, the Guggenheim which is going up and incredible other experiences - the architecture here as well. And everywhere we looked, we basically were convinced that this was a perfect place for us."
What Iger did not mention was anything about the other options that the company might have had in the Middle East.
Being here in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island this week, I have heard many people sharing the rumor that Saudi Arabian leadership offered to pay Disney whatever amount it wanted to select Saudi as the home for the company's Middle Eastern Disneyland. It was a blank check offer, coming from the one entity in this world that has the financial ability to pay whatever crazy multi-billion-dollar amount Bob Iger might have dreamed up with the thought, "this will kill the deal - there's no way that anyone would pay THAT much!"
But Disney did not take that money. Before I go any further, let's talk a bit about the Middle East and some Americans' reaction to the news this week.
Many Americans view the region simplistically - as if all the people and nations within it were the same. Imagine someone outside America thinking the same about the U.S. You'd think that ridiculous, wouldn't you? The divides between Red America and Blue America, between rural and urban and suburban, between the coasts and the interior - they are all real.
Just as real as the differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
It's amusing to me that some writers covering the theme park industry - who stand ready to criticize travel and business reporters who make uninformed, lazy, cliched assumptions about theme parks and their fans - are this week perpetuating uninformed, lazy, cliched assumptions about life in the UAE. This ain't Saudi. Heck, other countries in the Middle East market against the UAE and its relative permissiveness when seeking to appeal to more conservative families. Thousands of gay, lesbian, and queer people live and work in the UAE. Many more visit here. If you want to enter the UAE and book a hotel room with your same-sex spouse or partner for a theme park visit, go ahead. Nobody cares.
Disney may have left money on the table in order to choose to locate in the most progressive country in the Middle East. Now, if you think that's an oxymoron - and that Disney should not be putting up a theme park anywhere in the region, well, let's unpack that, too.
I think that people living in MENA and South Asia are as deserving of having a Disney theme park to call their own as anyone in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan - regardless of any of our governments' beliefs. Disney sells its movies, TV shows and streaming services all over the world. Why shouldn't more fans get to enjoy a Disney theme park visit without having to fly eight hours or more? If you do not want to visit a Disney park in Abu Dhabi because you do not like the UAE government, that is your right. Just as it is the right of people around the world to quit visiting the United States because they do not like the current U.S. government.
But let us also acknowledge that Disney chose the UAE over Saudi for another, practical reason - Abu Dhabi's official tourism attraction developer, Miral. Miral is the one company in the Middle East that has proven its ability to deliver a world-class, award-winning theme park experience. Plenty of others in the region have announced plans that never opened. Those that did open often underwhelmed and failed to deliver for their backers.
Yet Miral consistently exceeds its partners' creative benchmarks. Warner Bros. World Yas Island is the best Warner Bros.-themed park in the world. SeaWorld Yas Island is - by far - the world's most creative and visually engaging SeaWorld park. Even Ferrari World Yas Island has captured more world records than Scuderia Ferrari has won Formula 1 world championships in the past 15 years. If Miral were to continue that record in its partnership with Disney, the result almost certainly would have to be the greatest theme park in the world.
That makes Abu Dhabi Disney's safest bet to partner in the Middle East. Again, every nation in the region would have paid to build Disney's theme park. There is no capital risk to Disney by developing here. The only risk to the company is its brand value. Miral has proven that it can protect, and even likely enhance, that brand value.
And that is why Disney chose Abu Dhabi.
Next up: How will Universal respond to Disney Abu Dhabi?
Well written piece here. I'm amazed by how many people are talking about Abu Dhabi that have never been there. I know two families that visited UAE, and they noted how wonderful it is. UAE was the right place to put Disney and I'm looking forward to visiting Abu Dhabi next decade.
After UAE I don't see Disney expanding elsewhere. Australia? Brazil? India will be flanked by UAE and Hong Kong. Southern Europe like Greece or Italy? Frisco, Texas?!
This reader appreciates the plain context and practical nuance in your article Robert. Thanks again for not undermining your readers’ intelligence and for framing your story with facts and through an objective lens. This story could easily become a hot-button issue if promoted by a click-bait hungry inflammatory “news source”, which-alas, it will still most likely become. But that’s why we come here for our theme park news.
@Manny Barron - The issue with the UAE is not weather or not its a beautiful place to visit. It truly looks amazing and I know for a fact that I probably would love it. That doesn't change the fact that their laws are stuck in the medieval times and I personally choose not to spend any money in countries that outlaw my existence.
I've had the opportunity to work there a few times within the last five years, for weeks or months at a time. UAE is simply gorgeous. The visual sites, pristine beaches, and its utilization of modern technology would make anyone want to visit or be there. I've noticed, per previous post as well, that some people have had an amazing stay in the UAE, despite its laws or beliefs; unfortunately, that's never been my experience throughout my time there, whether it was me personally or someone I've traveled with. The laws are the laws, just because they haven't necessarily enforced them on you, the probability is too high for some. Hopefully, it doesn't, but try to reserve your shock and bewilderment if they do choose to enforce them on you.
While I have never been there myself, I watch many theme park vloggers visit Warner Brothers, Motiongate, Ferrari World etc, and these places always appear empty. One guy I watched bought an express pass at Motiongate, and there literally were no standby lines at any attraction. He said he felt like an idiot spending the extra money. There are always people in the background of these videos, but it reminds me more of abandoned malls than it does a theme park.
Could Disney's presence change this? There's obviously a lot to see in Abu Dhabi besides theme parks. So I guess this falls under "if you build it, they will come."
Also, while we're talking about the cultural differences and diversity, as I've mentioned in other discussions, I have a wife, and Disney is the one place where we can at least hold hands in public and not be glared at or hear derogatory remarks. Coming from a very conservative town in the US, we keep our heads down in public and act like sisters at restaurants. Even with our trip to Universal Orlando last fall, we didn't feel safe showing a connection at the parks because it wasn't Disney. The UAE was never even a speck on my radar as a vacation destination. Now, with this turn of events, I might consider it. Yet the act of holding hands doesn't sound like a good idea here. It's hard to hide the truth but we've learned that sometimes, it's essential for survival.
Thanks for this Robert. Abu Dhabi/UAE does seem to me the most progressive country in the Middle East and I am glad Disney chose that over the one that would pay the most money. Abu Dhabi seems to realize tourism is their most profitable economic sector now and into the future, so they will prioritize making sure visitors of all persuasions feel welcome and want to visit.
I know Disney is Disney so they are always more scrutinized, but there was definitely not this same level of criticism for Warner Bros, Six Flags, or Sea World. And to everyone asking "does that mean all women who visit will have to wear a hijab?" What a stupid question- just at the nighttime spectacular last night there were female singers and musicians who were not wearing any head coverings.
Also, are the laws and politics of Florida right now THAT different than UAE? Florida has the "don't say gay" bill which also basically outlaws making reference to the existence of LGBTQ people in certain places. But no one here is saying Disney should no longer operate in Florida.
There are a lot of good points here. Strategically, putting a park in Abu Dhabi makes sense for geographic balance, and it’s exciting that many people in the MENA region will be able to have their first Disney park experience soon. I’m genuinely happy for them. I also understand how the financial backing from the UAE was probably too good to pass up.
That said, something about this really unsettles me. I'm not part of the LGBTQ+ community, but several of my close friends are, and many of them are huge Disney fans. Normally, they’d be thrilled about big Disney news, but instead I’ve seen genuine hurt. For a lot of them, it feels like Disney, a company they've emotionally invested in for years, is telling them, “We never really cared about you.”
I understand Robert's statement about how “Thousands of gay, lesbian, and queer people live and work in the UAE. Many more visit here…” and I get that there are probably misconceptions about how homosexuality is treated in the UAE. But the reality is that same-sex sexual activity remains illegal. So do certain public displays of affection. Even if these laws aren’t always enforced, the legal and cultural climate still matters, and it affects real people in real ways, such as small daily forms of discrimination that can’t be brushed off.
As a straight cis man, I won’t try to quantify how bad the situation is in the UAE compared to other countries like China or the US. That’s not my place. But I can say that I’ve seen many LGBTQ+ fans, people who grew up loving Disney, feeling betrayed. And their pain deserves to be taken seriously.
And that’s not even touching on the broader human rights issues, especially around migrant labor, that have long surrounded large-scale construction projects in the UAE.
All in all, I think this move could do serious damage to Disney’s long-term cultural capital. People don’t just consume Disney, they believe in it. They let it into their childhoods, their identities, their joy. But moments like this, moments that seem to prioritize profit over people, break that trust. When I watched the fireworks show footage from yesterday and I heard the Disney songs, I didn’t feel joy. I felt empty. For the first time, I didn’t see Disney as a company trying to spread happiness. I saw it as a corporation trying to boost its stock price.
Maybe it was naive to ever expect more from a multibillion-dollar corporation. But that’s the thing- Disney’s entire brand depends on the belief that it is more than that. That there's a kind of "magic" only Disney can create. And now, I can’t help but wonder if this was the moment that drained the last of its emotional equity Disney had left. Because for the first time, it feels like the illusion is falling apart and the "magic" is running out.
Sarah thank you for your insight of your experience. Many ppl in the community also describe going to a Disney park/resorts as an escapism that provides you the comfort to show up as you are.
TPF25 not sure if that was your intention, but you completely missed the mark. No one is expecting a company to just pick up and Amazon Prime deliver 6 of its theme parks to an entirely different state. You're smart enough to know that Disney was already in FL, while its more recent politics you speak of, were recently adopted, and aren't the same as establishing or setting up shop where such beliefs or laws are already in existence. No, asking such a question isn't a stupid question, as some of my female coworkers were stopped and asked to purchase and wear a hijab in certain establishments. We're discussing theme parks, not schools, which tells me you don't have an intellectual understanding of the "don't say gay" bill in the first place.
