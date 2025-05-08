Why did Disney choose Abu Dhabi for its next theme park?

So why did Bob Iger and the management of The Walt Disney Company decide to build the company's next theme park resort in Abu Dhabi?

To answer that question, I think we need to back up and consider what led Disney's brain trust to choose to build in the Middle East. And from there, we can see why the company chose to go with Abu Dhabi... and what that decision says about Disney.

Disney is a global company, drawing income from fans around the planet. Part of what makes Disney, well, Disney, is its theme parks. But when you look at those parks on a world map, you can see obvious gaps in coverage.

South America is one. But Disney fans in Brazil seem not to be bothered by the flight time to Orlando, seeing how many of them make that trip and help to fill the Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney is less accessible to fans in Argentina and Chile, but their numbers are not as large as in other underserved locations around the world.

Australia and New Zealand also lack convenient access to Disney theme parks. Disney has tried to fill that demand with the Disney Cruise Line, which sails occasional itineraries from Australia and will have the new Disney Adventure sailing year round from Singapore starting this December. Yet a cruise ship can welcome between 2,400-4,000 passengers per cruise, which can last from three to seven nights for most departures. Compare that with the tens of thousands of guests that a Disney theme park welcomes every single day. DCL can plus the gaps for secondary markets, but for markets that can support a Disney theme park, Disney needs to build those resorts to maximize its revenue, rather than relying on visits from cruise ships.

As Iger said during Disney's earnings call yesterday, "It was very obvious to us that there were many people - basically hundreds of millions in the world that are income qualified - where a trip to one of our six locations was pretty lengthy in nature and expensive. And so, we felt the best way obviously to reach those people is to basically bring our product to them."

The biggest hole in Disney's donut extends from Africa through the Middle East to India. Any nation on Earth would welcome a Disney theme park, if offered. So the company enjoys the opportunity to locate a new park in the location that best serves its needs.

The Middle East lies in the middle of the donut hole that Disney wants to fill, so that's an obvious first choice for its next resort. A Disney park in the Middle East can serve not just people in that region, but millions more who live a relatively short flight away in North Africa and India. But where should Disney go in the Middle East?

And this is where Disney's choice says something about the company. In the earnings call, Iger made a case for Abu Dhabi, based on proximity and Miral's past work with cultural institutions.

"We talk about it being at crossroads of the world - 500 million income qualified people live within four hours, 120 million people will come through Dubai and Abu Dhabi this year alone. Abu Dhabi estimates that 39 million tourists will visit Abu Dhabi by 2030, that says a lot.

"Then as we started to really dig deeper into Abu Dhabi specifically and engage with our partners, obviously, capital was not an issue. But in addition to that, they've demonstrated a number of things that were really important to us. One, a real appreciation of quality and innovation and appreciation of the arts and creativity and a huge commitment to new technology. And we were impressed with all of that. We also looked at what they've already built between the Louvre that's already built, the Guggenheim which is going up and incredible other experiences - the architecture here as well. And everywhere we looked, we basically were convinced that this was a perfect place for us."

What Iger did not mention was anything about the other options that the company might have had in the Middle East.

Being here in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island this week, I have heard many people sharing the rumor that Saudi Arabian leadership offered to pay Disney whatever amount it wanted to select Saudi as the home for the company's Middle Eastern Disneyland. It was a blank check offer, coming from the one entity in this world that has the financial ability to pay whatever crazy multi-billion-dollar amount Bob Iger might have dreamed up with the thought, "this will kill the deal - there's no way that anyone would pay THAT much!"

But Disney did not take that money. Before I go any further, let's talk a bit about the Middle East and some Americans' reaction to the news this week.

Many Americans view the region simplistically - as if all the people and nations within it were the same. Imagine someone outside America thinking the same about the U.S. You'd think that ridiculous, wouldn't you? The divides between Red America and Blue America, between rural and urban and suburban, between the coasts and the interior - they are all real.

Just as real as the differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It's amusing to me that some writers covering the theme park industry - who stand ready to criticize travel and business reporters who make uninformed, lazy, cliched assumptions about theme parks and their fans - are this week perpetuating uninformed, lazy, cliched assumptions about life in the UAE. This ain't Saudi. Heck, other countries in the Middle East market against the UAE and its relative permissiveness when seeking to appeal to more conservative families. Thousands of gay, lesbian, and queer people live and work in the UAE. Many more visit here. If you want to enter the UAE and book a hotel room with your same-sex spouse or partner for a theme park visit, go ahead. Nobody cares.

Disney may have left money on the table in order to choose to locate in the most progressive country in the Middle East. Now, if you think that's an oxymoron - and that Disney should not be putting up a theme park anywhere in the region, well, let's unpack that, too.

I think that people living in MENA and South Asia are as deserving of having a Disney theme park to call their own as anyone in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan - regardless of any of our governments' beliefs. Disney sells its movies, TV shows and streaming services all over the world. Why shouldn't more fans get to enjoy a Disney theme park visit without having to fly eight hours or more? If you do not want to visit a Disney park in Abu Dhabi because you do not like the UAE government, that is your right. Just as it is the right of people around the world to quit visiting the United States because they do not like the current U.S. government.

But let us also acknowledge that Disney chose the UAE over Saudi for another, practical reason - Abu Dhabi's official tourism attraction developer, Miral. Miral is the one company in the Middle East that has proven its ability to deliver a world-class, award-winning theme park experience. Plenty of others in the region have announced plans that never opened. Those that did open often underwhelmed and failed to deliver for their backers.

Yet Miral consistently exceeds its partners' creative benchmarks. Warner Bros. World Yas Island is the best Warner Bros.-themed park in the world. SeaWorld Yas Island is - by far - the world's most creative and visually engaging SeaWorld park. Even Ferrari World Yas Island has captured more world records than Scuderia Ferrari has won Formula 1 world championships in the past 15 years. If Miral were to continue that record in its partnership with Disney, the result almost certainly would have to be the greatest theme park in the world.

That makes Abu Dhabi Disney's safest bet to partner in the Middle East. Again, every nation in the region would have paid to build Disney's theme park. There is no capital risk to Disney by developing here. The only risk to the company is its brand value. Miral has proven that it can protect, and even likely enhance, that brand value.

And that is why Disney chose Abu Dhabi.

Next up: How will Universal respond to Disney Abu Dhabi?

