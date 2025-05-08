Universal plans Mega Movie celebration for summer

If you remember, late last year Universal Studios Hollywood announced its event schedule for 2025. That gave us the dates for the current Fan Fest Nights and this fall's Halloween Horror Nights. [See Universal sets dates for 2025 Halloween Horror Nights.] But one line on the schedule raised some eyebrows.

"New Summer Event: June 14–August 10"

Now we know what that will be. Universal Studios Hollywood today announced its Universal Mega Movie Summer. And it starts June 13, running daily at the park through August 10.

The highlights will include multiple photo ops throughout the park, including the return of the "Jaws" hanging shark. The DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future will be parked next to Mel's Diner. Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked will continue their Fan Fest Nights meet and greet on Universal Boulevard. And a sculpted dimensional Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon will be set up in Universal Plaza.

Honoring that DeLorean, Mel's Diner will keep its Fan Fest Nights menu including the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt, Time Machine Pastrami Melt, Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie, Outatime Cookie, and Time Traveler’s Milk Shake. To honor the 50th anniversary of the release of Jaws in 1975, Hollywood & Dine will transform into Amity Island Cafe, serving lobster rolls, fish and chips, a fish and chicken basket, a Shark Bait Burger, a vegan Crab Cake sandwich, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait, and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut.

And for a grand finale, how about an enhanced finale on Jurassic World - The Ride? Universal is adding "the menacing roar of a Mosasaurus" to the flume ride's 84-foot drop, which will drench riders with spitter dinos and geysers. New dinos and a character from Jurassic World Rebirth will join the fun, too.

