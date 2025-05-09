How will Universal respond to Disney Abu Dhabi?

So what happens next in the theme park industry's ongoing sibling rivalry?

Now that Disney has chosen Abu Dhabi and the UAE by partnering Miral for its next theme park, surely Universal will have some response, right? The leak a few days prior to the Disney Abu Dhabi announcement that Universal was in talks for a small indoor park in a Delhi mall in India is no match for a formal announcement of a fully realized theme park in an established entertainment resort, paid for by the deep pockets of the UAE.

Having just announced a park in the United Kingdom to reestablish a presence in Europe - a continent that Disney has dominated for more than 30 years - Universal is not about to allow Disney to claim the Middle East and South Asia markets for itself. Ever since The Wizarding World of Harry Potter revived Universal's theme park division in 2010, company leaders have worked to close its gap to Disney. In doing so, Universal has separated itself from the rest of the US-based industry and established itself clearly as the ambitious little sibling to the successful, widely admired "first-born," Disney.

What options do Universal have for expanding in this part of the world? It could proceed with the India mall development and go for a volume-based counter to Disney. Open not just one big theme park in Abu Dhabi, but many, smaller parks in major population centers throughout India and the Middle East.

Or, it could hook up with the big kid on the block that Disney just spurned - and plan their vengeance together.

I wrote yesterday that sources in the Middle East claim that Saudi Arabia made Disney a huge offer to place its next Disneyland in the KSA. Now that Disney has chose Abu Dhabi, Saudi has suffered a real setback in its attempt to establish itself as the premier secular tourist destination in the region - a designation long held by the UAE. If Saudi is to catch and surpass the UAE, it will need to align itself with brands that can challenge Disney.

On the theme park front, Six Flags ain't it. Even the world's fastest roller coaster - the under-construction Falcon's Flight - cannot surpass the Disney brand name. If it could, Miral's Yas Island - the current home of the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa - would not have been so inclined to sign a deal to bring Disney in to boost its profile and attendance.

So who can challenge Disney? Universal. And who has a space for a "movie theme park" designated on its site plan for the upcoming Qiddiya mega resort? That would be Saudi Arabia. C'mon. It doesn't take Tinder to make this match. Especially if Saudi Arabia is willing to write Comcast a big check to entice Universal to license its IP for that movie studio theme park, plus promising a heavy flow of royalty checks into the future.

For what it's worth, I doubt that Comcast gets the same blank-check offer that Disney allegedly enjoyed. But rounding errors for Saudi Arabian accountants build Epic Universe-scale theme parks in America. Universal Studios Qiddiya could do for the next generation of Universal theme park development what The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has done for the current generation.

Is that an offer than Universal can refuse? Especially since Disney has signed with Miral and the UAE. I cannot imagine that Disney did not request a provision in that deal that keeps Universal well away from Yas Island. That leaves Universal with Saudi. Any other nation in the region would be starting from scratch to develop this type of resort, and I also cannot imagine that Universal would want to be cast in that role.

So there are Universal's options. One - defy its current nature and do nothing to respond to Disney Abu Dhabi. Two - attack Disney with a swarm of smaller parks in malls and other developments throughout the region. Or three - go big and cut a deal with the Saudis.

Which do you think Universal should do?

* * *

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)