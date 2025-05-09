How the Disney Abu Dhabi announcement came together

Let's do the "insider" thing and talk about my crazy week.

It actually started April 30, when I received an email from Miral's press relations agency, inviting me to a celebration of Miral's 15th anniversary on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi - in five days.

That is an absurd amount of lead time for an international press event, and if I had not had a long relationship covering Miral and its theme parks (Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi), I might have dismissed the invitation as a scam. I already had scheduled three press trips in three weeks in May. A trip around the world to Abu Dhabi would make it four in a row. But I have not known Miral to waste my time. I could clear my schedule this week, so I put aside my reflexive skepticism and accepted.

Within a day, I heard from a friend in the UAE who has been on Miral press events with me in the past. Asking around, we confirmed that we were not last-minute additions to a long-planned press event. This one really was coming together at the last minute - an observation that Miral's press agency representatives confirmed after we arrived in Abu Dhabi.

My friend also voiced his suspicion that this was to be a Disney announcement, under the guise of a Miral anniversary event. I had known for years that landing Disney as a partner was the ultimate goal for Miral. But every destination in the world wants to work with Disney, so that is not anything unusual. I reached out to one of my Disney representatives, on a bit of a fishing expedition to see if I could get a denial of any involvement in the Abu Dhabi event.

Instead, I got what amounted to a confirmation, to be held under embargo until the official announcement release time of 4pm Wednesday, Abu Dhabi time. But before I agreed to the embargo, I decided to have a little fun with everyone and posted my cryptic Discussion Forum thread teasing a Wednesday announcement. I wanted to see both what Theme Park Insider's wish lists for a major industry announcement would be... and to see if the Disney news had leaked.

It had.

Yet I held off confirming anything, or posting to the front page - holding to the embargo agreement that I had by then made. Monday afternoon, I headed to LAX for the 16-hour flight to Dubai, from which I would take a 90-minute drive to Yas Island. The UAE is 11 hours ahead of Los Angeles, so it was late Tuesday night there when I arrived.

Wednesday was the big day. Only one other report from the United States made the trip - an Orlando-based correspondent for the UAE-based ThemeparX. A third American had been invited and accepted, but was unable to attend due to a flight cancellation. That made me the only U.S.-based writer for a U.S.-based publication physically at the announcement. Still, several acquaintances were there, and we started guessing who from Disney would have made the trip for the announcement.

Ultimately, I saw Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn enter the room, followed by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro. I sat two rows directly behind Josh, who exchanged introductions with a woman I did not recognize who said her name was Martina. A hunch and quick Google search confirmed her to be US Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong. Yet no one saw any sign of Disney CEO Bob Iger until he was introduced to the stage by Chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak of Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.



Bob Iger and H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. Photo by Robert Niles for Theme Park Insider

And with that, all was confirmed to everyone in the room. Disney Abu Dhabi was real. After the presentation, it was a rush to finish my story and upload video to be ready for publication at 4pm. See Miral is bringing a Disney theme park to Abu Dhabi for that post, in case you missed it.

As I write this, I am flying home to Los Angeles, on another 16-hour flight. It has been a honor and a pleasure to bring this news to you this week. I hope you have appreciated my on-the-ground reporting and perspective. And yes, I did speed-run Warner Bros. World before the announcement on Wednesday, pausing only to record a 169,000 score on AniMayhem - still my favorite interactive attraction in the world.

But the news keeps coming here on Theme Park Insider. Next week, it's just a drive down to Disneyland for the opening of the original Disney resort's 70th anniversary celebration.

