There's a new way to experience this Haunted Mansion tale

Late last year, I reviewed the debut novel by former Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis, Ghost Dog. Set in the late 1960s, around the time of the opening of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, Ghost Dog "might be the best adaptation yet of a Disney Parks attraction to another medium," as I wrote in my original review. You can read that review here: Imagineering the perfect Haunted Mansion tale in 'Ghost Dog'.

I do not wish to give away the entire plot, but image this: what if a Haunted Mansion ghost really did follow you home?

How could that happen? Well, what if Imagineers - in order to overcome some design challenges - had decided to use some actual ghosts in the Haunted Mansion?

That sets up the action in this charming YA novel from Weis, which now is available as an audio book. You can purchase it via your favorite audiobook provider, such as Amazon, Audible, Spotify, or Apple. Just search for Bob Weis Ghost Dog.

