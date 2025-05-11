Vacation season heats up with May's new theme park attractions

Last week's shock announcement of Disney Abu Dhabi is just the start to a month of big news for theme park fans. Here is what is next for theme park debuts and returns in the month of May.

We start where it all began at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration starts its year-long-plus run on May 16. The anniversary celebration will bring the return of the Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular to Disneyland, along with the return of the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade and the premiere of World of Color Happiness at Disney California Adventure.

Also at DCA this week, the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will open on May 16.

But perhaps the biggest debut of the month - if not the year - happens May 22 in Orlando. That's the official opening of Universal Epic Universe. Universal Orlando's fourth gate opens its new south campus, near the Orange County Convention Center. The new park offers four single-IP lands - Super Nintendo World, the Universal Monsters-themed Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk - surrounding a central hub area called Celestial Park.

The next day brings at least a couple more debuts. At the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven, the new SeaLife Florida will open on May 23. The first aquatic animals have started moving into their new aquarium home this week, for the second SeaLife attraction in Central Florida.

May 23 also will bring the grand opening of The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. This Bolliger & Mabillard suspended family coaster is the sibling of Phoenix Rising, which opened last July at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. But the Virginia coaster is the spiritual successor to The Big Bad Wolf, Williamsburg's old Arrow suspended coaster that closed in 2009.

Not every coaster that closes is gone for good, however. The next day, on May 24, Steel Curtain returns at Kennywood, just outside Pittsburgh. Themed to the city's NFL team's legendary defense, Steel Curtain closed in July 2023 and has had new foundation work.

Also this month, we expect the opening of Wrath of Rakshasa at Six Flags Great America outside Chicago. This Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster will set record for that model with a 96-degree drop and five inversions on the 3,239-foot track. Six Flags has set a media preview date for the coaster, so if any Theme Park Insider readers who have written or commented for the site before are interested in covering that for us, email me ASAP. (I have a conflict with the date that Six Flags has set for the preview, so I can't cover myself.)

Finally, we have two new shows debuting at the Walt Disney Resort this month. Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure open in Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 27.

Which of these new attractions are you most excited to see for the first time this month? Okay, who are we kidding? What, other than Epic Universe, are you most excited to experience?

