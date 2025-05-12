Attendance, revenue down at United Parks to open 2025

Attendance dropped 1.7% at United Parks' properties in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same period one year earlier.

United Parks' brands include SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place. The company reported attendance of 3.39 million visitors for the three months ending March 31, 2025, down from 3.45 million during the same period in 2024.

"Results in the first quarter were negatively impacted by the timing of Easter and Spring Break holidays moving into the second quarter this year compared to being in the first quarter last year," CEO Marc Swanson said. "The shift of Easter and Spring Break from the first quarter to the second quarter also impacted admissions per capita and in park per capita, as peak operating days that usually come with higher relative pricing and guest spending also shifted from the first quarter to the second quarter this year as compared to prior year."

Specifically, revenue dropped 3.5% for the quarter, to $286.9 million. That contributed to a net loss of $16.1 million - a 44% increase from $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was down 14.8%, to $67.4 million for the quarter.

"As we look ahead to the remainder of the year, we are... encouraged by the 2025 bookings for our Discovery Cove property, our 2025 group bookings and our 2025 international ticket sales, all of which are running ahead of 2024," Swanson said. "With approximately 75% of our historical attendance and revenue opportunity still ahead of us as of April 30, 2025, we continue to expect new records in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2025."

