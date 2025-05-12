Walt Disney World announces fall festival dates

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced this year's dates for two of its popular fall festivals.

The resort this morning announced the 2025 dates for its Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom, as well as for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will kick off on August 15 this year, running for 38 select nights through October 31. Tickets will go on sale this week - May 15 - for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green. Tickets will be available to the rest of the public starting May 22.

The after-hours party starts at 7pm each evening and includes all-ages trick or treating, Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular castle show, and Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular fireworks and projection show.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will run for 90 days this fall, starting August 28 and continuing through November 22. The festival is included in EPCOT park admission and includes special food and beverage selections for sale at mre than 35 festival marketplaces throughout the theme park. The Eat to the Beat Concert Series also will return to the America Gardens Theatre, with artists to be announced later.

