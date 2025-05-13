Universal reveals more about its Las Vegas horror experience

Universal Destinations & Experiences has released a new behind-the-scenes teaser video for its upcoming horror attraction in Las Vegas.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be one of four haunted houses in the new Universal Horror Unleashed, which opens August 14 at the expanded Area15 District in Las Vegas. The TCM franchise is a frequently used IP in Universal's Halloween Horror Nights events in Orlando and Hollywood, but this experience will be based on the original, 1974 film.

The Las Vegas house "will bring to life the original film for the first time in a linear sequence, placing guests in the footsteps of the victims as they face horrifying iconic scenes and characters," Universal said in its announcement today. "Their journey starts in a Texan cemetery – the first fateful stop – followed by an encounter with the Old Man at the dusty gas station featured in the chilling barbecue scene. As they enter the infamous dilapidated home, guests will come face-to-face with Leatherface and every member of his deranged family and their victims, as the terrifying sound of chainsaws haunts them at every turn."

Here is that video:

Universal Horror Unleashed is more than just four haunted houses. The attraction also will include the TCM-themed Kill Vault scare zone and Rough Cuts dining area, "where guests can feast on 'chainsaw' carved small plates as they witness a variety of show moments," Universal said.

Other houses in Universal Horror Unleashed will be:

Universal Monsters,

The Exorcist: Believer, and

Scarecrow: The Reaping.

Ticket prices vary by date and run from $69-99 for a pass that includes one entry to each of the experience's four haunted houses. An unlimited access pass to the houses ranges from $99-149 a day.

