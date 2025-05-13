Knott's sets date for return of Ghost Town Alive

Knott's Berry Farm's award-winning interactive theater experience, Ghost Town Alive!, will return to the theme park on June 13.
Knott's made that announcement today, along with announcing that Knott's Summer Nights also will return June 13. Both limited-time events will continue through September 7 this year.
Ghost Town Alive! transforms the park's Calico area into an interactive experience, with costumed citizens of Calico inviting park guests to go on secret missions, solve puzzles, or just shoot the breeze as this old mining town comes back to new life for the summer. Knott's also is promising an all-new storyline for this year's edition of Ghost Town Alive!
As for Knott's Summer Nights, that event will bring local bands onto two stages at the park for evening concerts. Family games and special food complete the festival experience.
For more information about Knott's attractions and tips for visiting the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Knott's Berry Farm.
We've had season passes to Knott's since 2013, and this is the first year I can remember in 12+ years that Knott's has not had a new ride, land refurbishment, or new attraction for the summer. Instead, they're bringing back two old entertainment venues that have been running for several years. The reimagined Montezooma's Revenge was announced last year to re-open in 2025, but it doesn't appear it will happen for at least several months.
Don't know if it's hiccups from the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger, but it seems like there's not a lot happening at our local Six Flags parks in terms of entertainment (outside of the seasonal festivals). At Six Flags Magic Mountain up the 5 freeway, I don't believe any seasonal events has been announced or taken place for 2025, and it's already May.