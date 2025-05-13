Knott's sets date for return of Ghost Town Alive

Knott's Berry Farm's award-winning interactive theater experience, Ghost Town Alive!, will return to the theme park on June 13.

Knott's made that announcement today, along with announcing that Knott's Summer Nights also will return June 13. Both limited-time events will continue through September 7 this year.

Ghost Town Alive! transforms the park's Calico area into an interactive experience, with costumed citizens of Calico inviting park guests to go on secret missions, solve puzzles, or just shoot the breeze as this old mining town comes back to new life for the summer. Knott's also is promising an all-new storyline for this year's edition of Ghost Town Alive!

As for Knott's Summer Nights, that event will bring local bands onto two stages at the park for evening concerts. Family games and special food complete the festival experience.

For more information about Knott's attractions and tips for visiting the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Knott's Berry Farm.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)