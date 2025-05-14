Disneyland gets ready to celebrate its 70th birthday

When big brother or sister celebrates a birthday, of course you invite their little sibling to the party, right?

Disney California Adventure might be well into its 20s, but it forever remains the little sibling to Disneyland, which turns 70 this summer. The Disneyland Resort is kicking off its 70th anniversary celebration this Friday, and fans will find plenty to "Celebrate Happy" in DCA, too.

The resort is hosting a big media event this week for the 70th celebration kickoff, and today the focus was on everything happening for the event at Disney California Adventure.

In the afternoons, the big event is the return of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, the daytime parade that debuted at the park last spring for Pixar Fest. It's a fine opportunity to see many of fans' favorite Pixar characters, riding on floats to an upbeat tune.

The unavoidable and uncontroversial message here is that it's better to celebrate with friends than alone - and presumably with your Pixar friends here at the Disneyland Resort. After all, if you were just going to celebrate with IRL friends, you wouldn't all need to buy theme park tickets, would you?

But if you have, there's more to enjoy at DCA. Also for the 70th anniversary, Toy Story Midway Mania has added 70th anniversary stickers to select targets throughout the ride.



Image courtesy Disneyland

Beyond that, you can find special 70th anniversary decor in the park, as well as merchandise in shops all over the resort.



Disneyland 70 photo op in California Adventure



Disneyland 70 merchandise

But the headliner at Disney California Adventure for the Disneyland 70th Celebration is a new version of the park's nighttime spectacular - World of Color Happiness! Fans can vote via the Disneyland app for one of four Inside Out emoticons to be featured in that night's performance, creating an opportunity to make one show different from another. Though, to be fair, with changing wind conditions, variance always been an element of World of Color.



Image courtesy Disneyland

With this, the seventh full-length World of Color production, Disney is playing off its slogan as "The Happiest Place on Earth," and the corresponding "Celebrate Happy" theme of the 70th celebration to give us a production focused on the emotion of happiness.

Yes, the Inside Out crew will play prominently in the show, but Disney has turned over the preshow safety introduction to another crew of characters - also celebrating their 70th anniversary this year - The Muppets. Because who says "safety" more than The Muppets? Okay, pretty much anyone.

As for the show itself, it's a warm collection of Disney hits, including some not yet given enough love in the parks, including Powerline's "Eye to Eye" from "A Goofy Movie" and "I've Got a Dream" from "Tangled."

Ultimately, it continues the theme of finding happiness in togetherness, using two versions of "Rainbow Connection," including one by Boys II Men, to great effect.

You gotta love when a younger sibling is there to support the family, right?

Check back with us tomorrow for more coverage from the Disneyland 70th Celebration.

