Disneyland's new show for kids will entertain Disney adults, too

There's a new show for kids and their families at the Disneyland Resort. Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will debut on Friday in the Disney Theater at Disney California Adventure.

Replacing the Disney Jr. Dance Party, this new production serves pretty much the same role in the park. It's designed to get little kids up and moving to peppy songs as they dance for some of Disney's most beloved characters.

Mickey and Minnie are the stars here, of course. They are throwing a party at the clubhouse, but their friends do not show up. So of course that means we all have to head over to Goofy's, Daisy's, and Pluto's houses to see what's up.

Honestly, this is a far better show that it needs to be. Disney has thrown original songs, some cute animation, in-theater effects and a talented on-stage host into the mix to craft a 17-minute experience that Disney-loving parents not only will be happy to sit through... they'll likely want to talk their little ones into seeing it.

