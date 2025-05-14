Efteling welcomes its new princess

Efteling is opening a new Grand Hotel later this summer. But today, the theme park unveiled a new bedroom at the park. It's just that this one can be a tad bit uncomfortable... if you are a princess.

The Princess and the Pea is the 31st fairytale depicted with an installation in Efteling's Fairytale Forest. Several Fairytale Forest neighbors welcomed the new princess to the forest this morning.



Through the glass panel doors, visitors can see the distant king's daughter trying to get comfortable on a stack of mattresses laid down as a test of her royal sensitivity.



In other news from Efteling, the park has welcomed its first riders on its newly converted locomotive, Aagje.



Efteling converted the formerly coal-fired steam locomotive to en electric engine.

"This adaptation is necessary to meet our climate target, but we also wanted to secure the nostalgic look and driving experience of the steam train for the future," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "Furthermore, we preserved all parts for the sake of the historical value of the train. Since Aagje's steam boiler had to be replaced, this locomotive was the first to be given another tender that pushes the locomotive and pulls the train. She is still operated with the original levers and the mechanical maintenance, such as lubrication and polishing, remains the same. To maintain the nostalgic experience, show effects such as steam and the sound of the steam whistle have been added. Aagje, who retired in 1969 from a brick factory and has been riding in Efteling ever since, is now starting a new chapter in her story, and is ready for the future."

