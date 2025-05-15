A fan favorite parade returns for Disneyland's birthday party

Disneyland is welcoming back two of its most popular recent nighttime spectaculars as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

It was day two of Disneyland's press preview for the 70th Celebration, which officially starts Friday. Yesterday, we saw the new entertainment at Disney California Adventure. But today was Disneyland's turn in the spotlight.

The park wrapped the evening with those nighttime spectaculars: the Wondrous Journeys fireworks and projection show and the Paint the Night parade. But before we get to those, let's look around the park at what else is happening for the 70th.



Sleeping Beauty castle for Disneyland's 70th anniversary

The main new daytime show for the anniversary is the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade. Playing multiple times a day down the parade route, the cavalcade features an impressive line-up of characters, including ShellieMay and Duffy - the Disney Bears that first appeared at Tokyo DisneySea.

Also for the anniversary, Disney has added Miguel and Dante from "Coco" to the Latin American room in It's a Small World, extending the number of Disney characters sprinkled throughout the ride for those wish to break up the repetition of the ride's theme song with a "Where's Waldo?"-type game to find them.



Image courtesy Disneyland

The other new entertainment offering for the anniversary is the Tapestry of Happiness projection show, which will play nightly on the Small World facade.

That brings us to our returning favorites. Wondrous Journeys first appeared for the Disney 100 celebration two years ago, stuffing references from 60 Disney animated films into one spectacular projection show, enhanced with fireworks.

Designed to celebrate a different anniversary for a different part of the company, is Wondrous Journeys the right choice for Disneyland's 70th? That's a fair question, but I don't know that we need a fourth run for the 60th anniversary's Disneyland Forever. I'd rather see Wondrous Journeys again, so... yeah.

The returning production that I suspect most Disneyland fans celebrating this year have been waiting for is Paint the Night. This parade debuted at Disneyland for the 60th anniversary Diamond celebration after a wildly popular opening at Hong Kong Disneyland. Powered by an Owl City song and with references aplenty to the Main Street Electrical Parade, this is everything a Disney nighttime spectacular should be - fun enough top make you want to stay through the end of the day and upbeat enough to give you one last adrenaline push to make it back to wherever you are calling home for the night.

Ultimately, the 70th is not a major anniversary milestone for Disneyland. A much bigger party should be awaiting us five years from now, for the resort's 75th. This anniversary is a birthday-flavored annual marketing campaign for Disneyland, which - frankly - does a pretty solid job of selling itself these days. With top attractions such as Rise of the Resistance, Runway Railway, and the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure - not to mention classic such as the original Pirates and Haunted Mansion, Disneyland does not need festivals to draw crowds. If anything, Disneyland just needs some fresh programming here and there to distribute the guests evenly in its always-packed theme parks.

Fortunately, there is much from which Disney can choose to do that. Disneyland's roster of entertainment is so deep and successful that many fans - including me - are perfectly happy to see Paint the Night and Wondrous Journeys return rather than see Disney craft something new. It's a nice present to fans for this birthday celebration. This nostalgia has limits, of course. Please let the Main Street Electrical Parade remain on the shelf for many years to come. No one wants that back yet. If Disney wants to spend money on a new show right now, let's talk about the Christmas parade, shall we?

But we'd better see a lot more new stuff for the 75th anniversary.

Planning a Disney visit?

For discounts on admission to the parks, including a 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer that saves from $77-111 a ticket, Disneyland theme park tickets page.

For assistance in planning a complete Disney vacation, including on-site hotels and benefits, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Finally, to keep up with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)