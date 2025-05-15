Record-setting swing ride set for debut this month

The world's tallest Screamin' Swing ride has its official opening date.

Hersheypark announced today that its new ride for 2025, Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will debut on Saturday, May 24. The S&S Worldwide Screamin' Swing will fling riders up to 137 feet above the ground, reaching a top speed of 68 mph.



Twizzlers Twisted Gravity. Photo courtesy Hersheypark

That means multiple zero-G moments as riders enjoy the one-minute-plus experience. Named for The Hershey Company's licorice-type candy, Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will have a minimum 48-inch height requirement.

Hersheypark season pass holders in the top two tiers will be invited to preview Twizzlers Twisted Gravity on May 22 and 23, before the ride opens to all Hersheypark visitors on the 24th.

Next week will be the biggest of the year for new theme park attractions across the United States. We start with the new Universal Orlando Epic Universe on May 22, followed by SeaLife Florida and Busch Gardens Williamsburg's The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge on May 23. The day after that, the return of Kennywood's The Steel Curtain joins Hersheypark's Twizzlers Twisted Gravity on a big day for Pennsylvania theme parks.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)