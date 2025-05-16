Busch Gardens puts a fresh twist on nostalgia with new coaster

Nostalgia has become big business in the theme park industry as parks worldwide court guests with anniversary celebrations, easter eggs on brand new attractions that pay homage to favorites of the past, and meticulous renovations of classic attractions to preserve and enhance memorable features. Busch Gardens Williamsburg has always been a park that has looked to celebrate their past while keeping an eye on the future. The recent renovation of the ACE Coaster Landmark Loch Ness Monster demonstrated the park’s dedication to preserve the park’s history while enhancing a classic attraction for the next generation of theme park fans. In 2025, the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and in addition to the expected regalia and retro promotions, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has added a new rollercoaster to its collection that pays the ultimate tribute to its history as it takes the name of one of the park’s classic attractions.

In 2009, Busch Gardens Williamsburg made the bold and controversial move to remove an aging coaster, citing increasing maintenance expense. The original Big Bad Wolf was a hugely popular Arrow suspended coaster that opened in 1984, but the demise of its manufacturer meant the Busch Gardens maintenance teams were scrounging for replacement parts for a coaster type that was naturally rough on certain components (particularly shocks and axles that allowed the cars to swing). Ultimately, Verbolten was built where Big Bad Wolf originally stood even replicating the trademark drop into the Rhine River but replacing the run through the peaceful German village with an indoor section and unique drop track element. Busch Gardens took care to preserve as much of the Big Bad Wolf as they could in Verbolten, including a sequence where menacing red eyes appear prior to the track drop. However, as I noted during Verbolten’s media event, the 48” height requirement meant that Big Bad Wolf’s appeal as a “first big coaster” for many kids was lost, since the classic coaster had a 42” height requirement.

Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge finally gives guests meeting that 42” height requirement (if they ride with a companion) the chance to ride a “big” coaster. The Bolliger and Mabillard family inverted coaster not only brings more accessibility to the park’s attraction lineup, but it pays homage to the classic coaster with a below the track experience that takes riders through a peaceful German village as its namesake did, though the location of this new coaster on the Drachen Fire site meant dropping into the Rhine River valley was impractical. This new coaster also is a return to the synergy between the Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg (Montu/Alpengeist, SheiKra/Griffon, and Tigris/Tempesto) as this new coaster is similar to Phoenix Rising that was installed at the Tampa park last summer.

In my opinion, Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge is better than Phoenix Rising in just about every way, even while paying homage to the former fan favorite. While the new coaster is not quite in the same location as the original Big Bad Wolf, it is still able to replicate some of the iconic elements and theming and supercharges it with an on-board soundtrack and a more detailed and cohesive story of riders being chased through the village.

The ride starts in the station, which is the same structure that used to be Drachen Fire’s station and was frequently used for Howl-O-Scream haunted houses. Guests board trains that can accommodate up to 20 guests with a distinctive wolf at the front, complete with lighted eyes that act like spotlights when riding at night.

The seats are extremely comfortable with a simple lap bar restraint. Once cleared, the course takes the train through a dive and a couple of good airtime hills before entering the village.

The coaster then kicks into high gear with several turns through the village. The structures in the village are highly detailed even though the train only spends a few seconds speeding by at a top speed of 40 MPH. As the train exists the village, passing by the stables, it goes up a second lift hill. The drop after the second lift dives into a trench, complete with pikes and a net to capture the wolf, and then into a 180-degree helix around the festival grounds where tables are set to celebrate the defeat of the Big Bad Wolf.

Considering the challenge of creating a modern roller coaster that can allow for smaller guests to ride while still thrilling older guests, Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge steps up to the task. The coaster can do that while still celebrating the classic and bringing the story of the Big Bad Wolf to a new audience. As with Phoenix Rising, this coaster isn’t designed to be a break-neck thrill machine, but it does have a few moments that will surprise skeptical riders who think this is just a “kiddie coaster”. With the addition of a second lift, the coaster can run two trains, which should increase capacity.

While this should hit the sweet spot for its target audience, this coaster is not without its flaws. The first problem is the same issue that Drachen Fire had, which is that it is located in a pretty remote corner of the park. Busch Gardens has added a few theming elements and built the village along the course of the coaster, but there’s just a single small gift shop in the area.

The closest rest room is in the Fest Haus, and there is currently very little shade in the queue until you reach the ramp into the station. Also, while the coaster has a cool on-board soundtrack, it can sometimes be hard to hear over the rush of wind, roar of the track, and screams from other riders.

While it’s not perfect, and might not possess the thrills that some of the other coasters at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge delivers a fun, nostalgic ride that is a perfect way to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary.

Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge opens officially May 23.

* * *

Editor's note: For discounts on tickets, please visit our partner's Busch Gardens Williamsburg tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)