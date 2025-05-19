Disney breaks ground for new Spider-Man coaster and land

Shanghai Disneyland today officially broke ground for construction on its new Spider-Man project.

First confirmed at D23 in Anaheim last summer, Shanghai's new Spider-Man-themed land will include "a high-energy thrill coaster" surrounded by "shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences," according to the park's press release.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

Leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort, Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai, Shanghai Shendi Group, and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort came together today for a groundbreaking ceremony. The park has not yet announced an opening date for what will be the third expansion at Shanghai Disneyland since its 2016 opening, following the addition of Toy Story Land in April 2018 and Zootopia in December 2023.



Concept art for the Spider-Man roller coaster, courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

Located next to Zootopia, the Spider-Man land will be the ninth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland. For more about the park, including our reader rankings and advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guide to Shanghai Disneyland.

