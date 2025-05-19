SeaWorld's S.E.A. Collective is coming to San Diego

Many Disney theme park fans have known about Disney's S.E.A. - the Society of Explorers and Adventurers that debuted with Tokyo DisneySea in 2001. But SeaWorld has its own S.E.A. group, too.

We first encountered SeaWorld's Science, Exploration, Adventure initiative at SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, when that park opened in 2023. SeaWorld's S.E.A. is not a secret society of characters like Disney's. It's meant as real-life inspiration for visitors to connect with the world around them.

SeaWorld Yas Island uses the S.E.A. Guardians' Hyper-technology Arctic Command Center as the fictional setting for its Hypersphere 360 attraction, a gravitron-like Dome Ride Theater ride from Intamin. Here is my review.] In San Diego, the S.E.A. Collective will find a new home in the reimagined Journey to Atlantis ride.



Journey to Atlantis. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Journey to Atlantis is a Mack Rides water coaster that opened in 2004 but has been closed since October. Over 20 years of operation, the ride has lost its original Commerson's dolphin habitat and theme, as well as other show elements. But over the winter SeaWorld has been investing in refreshing the attraction with a new story and effects.

Here is SeaWorld's description of the new experience riders will discover on Journey to Atlantis:

The story unfolds in three immersive chapters—Discovery, Descent, and Escape - taking guests on a thrilling journey. In Discovery, the queue becomes a hub of S.E.A. Collective research, with mysterious maps, bold theories, and murals of Atlantis's rise and fall. Guests learn about the city's builders - Mermaids and Atlanteans - who now guard it from ancient threats. In Descent, riders board a boat to explore the sunken city, only to face a dramatic Kraken attack brought to life with projection, lighting, and water effects. Finally, in Escape, riders race to the surface in a vertical elevator climax, ending in an exhilarating splashdown.

SeaWorld also is sharing concept art for its on-ride show effects.



Image courtesy SeaWorld

"Journey to Atlantis has always been a guest favorite, and with these revisions and additions, we've transformed the experience to be more than a ride— it's a full-sensory adventure," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Tyler Carter said. "This ride is great for all ages, and the next-level features and fresh storytelling will provide a thrill to a whole new generation of explorers."

The ride, which features both roller coaster and flume segments, will have a 42-inch height requirement when it opens later this year. The park has not confirmed an opening date, but has said that park annual pass members will get preview ride time before it opens to all.

