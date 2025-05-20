Exploring Universal Epic Universe: Celestial Park

Universal Orlando is hosting a major international press event for its new theme park, today and tomorrow. I will be reviewing each of the five lands in the new park, starting with its entry plaza and hub, Celestial Park.

Universal Creative designers have crafted an elaborate backstory for Celestial Park and the "Celestians" who built it. I do not know that an Epic Universe visitor needs to know that story - or if Universal has plans to tell it to visitors directly. But from its design, it should be self-evident to all when stepping to Celestial Park that you have entered a unique space. Like a late-19th century American walking into Chicago's Columbian Exposition, you have entered a special place, inspiring you to believe that travel to anywhere is possible.

Celestial Park's blended architecture communicates a space enveloped in warm nostalgia for a grand past that looked forward - with optimism - to an ever more epic future. From here, the portals surrounding Celestial Park will transport you to the lands of the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong, Darkmoor, magical Paris, and the Isle of Berk. (And who knows what other portals might open in the future, too?) The conceit is that these lands are not actually in Epic Universe, but of it.

But before we head off into these different locations in time and space, let’s spend a moment in Celestial Park.



Celestial Park, with Atlantic restaurant at right

Universal Creative designers have said multiple times that the functional intent behind Celestial Park is to “put the park back in theme park.” To that end, Universal has created a lush greenscape for the land. Now, it’s a new park and not everything is grown to maturity yet, so it’s hard to judge how all this landscaping might look in a few years. I hope that it will fill in to provide some of the shade and cooling that this park will so desperately need in what is becoming roasting hot weather in Orlando for much of the year.

Unfortunately, Universal’s otherwise sound decision to accommodate crowds with wide pathways hurts that goal, as Celestial Park’s trees never will grow high and thick enough to completely shade these broad walkways. And the shade that does grow in Celestial Park may come at the expense of seeing wide views of the clever architectural design of the land.

Ultimately, all this means that Celestial Park will be a space best appreciated after sundown, when the searing heat subsides and visitors can enjoy Universal’s nighttime lightning design for the land. Check back tomorrow for an update, after we get our opportunity to experience Celestial Park at night.

Celestial Park offers two rides: the Stardust Racers roller coaster and the Constellation Carousel. Here is what I said about the Mack Rides dual-launch racing coaster in my initial review of the park:

This has got to be the new airtime king of coasters. It's just one ejector airtime hill after another, leading to a zero-G roll. I screamed so much that I realized mid-run that I needed to close my mouth due to all the air that was being blown into it, blasting the last drops of moisture from my overheating body. I walked off dehydrated, hoarse, exhausted... and ready to declare this one of the greatest coasters I ever have enjoyed riding. The flux capacitor at the rear of each comet-themed coaster train provides a welcomed Easter egg, too.

And here is a view of the unique Constellation Carousel:

You can find five restaurants in Celestial Park, in addition to multiple food kiosks: the table service Atlantic seafood restaurant and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, as well as the counter/mobile-order service The Oak & Star Tavern barbecue restaurant, Pizza Moon restaurant, and Meteor Astropub. I will share my thoughts on those later in the week, after I have had the opportunity to try more from them.

To learn more about Celestial Park, and the other lands at Epic Universe, I spoke this afternoon with our longtime friend Steve Tatham, Universal Creative’s Executive Creative Director for Epic Universe.

Ultimately, Celestial Park is a beautiful space that suffers only from its location in a destination that is simply becoming too hot to spend all day outdoors away from a pool for some months of the year. So circle the middle of autumn to early spring for the best vacations at Universal Orlando, or plan to spend the day cooling down at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park with evenings at Epic if you come during the hot summer months.

Coming up later today: Reviews of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Super Nintendo World.

