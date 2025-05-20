Exploring Universal Epic Universe: Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is the one land in Universal Epic Universe that is not unique to the park. The land debuted at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, with a smaller version opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

But that has not dampened enthusiasm for this Orlando installation. Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, and millions of fans who come here for the parks - and not to Japan or California - have been waiting for their chance to play.

Here was this afternoon's opening moment for Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World.

I covered Super Nintendo World extensively when it opened at Universal Studios Hollywood. To learn more about its main ride, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, and its Key Challenge in-land gameplay, please see my coverage and review of Super Nintendo World from Hollywood. The Mario Kart ride is identical here, but there's actually one more Key challenge available in Hollywood than there is in Orlando.

So what are the differences between these lands? The Orlando version is almost identical to the original in Japan. It has a full second level in its Mushroom Kingdom section, as well as the Donkey Kong Country expansion that Hollywood lacks. To get into this Super Nintendo World, you must ride an escalator up the warp pipe from the Epic Universe portal, unlike in Hollywood, which offers just a short walk through the warp pipe into its version of the land.

The Toadstool Cafes are almost identical, though we will have to wait to see how Orlando's normal operation might differ from Hollywood's, which has been tricky to get into with its reservation system. There is more retail in Orlando, but I found more gameplay opportunities in Hollywood, actually, including that extra Key challenge.

Remember, visitors must buy an upcharge Power-Up Band in order to play the Key challenges, which are practical games modeled after Super Mario-style video game challenges. Complete three of the Key challenges and you are allowed to unlock access to battle Bowser Jr. to reclaim the Golden Mushroom that he has stolen from Princess Peach. Connect your Power-Up Band to the official Universal Orlando mobile app to collect virtual stamps for your gameplay and Mario Kart accomplishments and to track your scores versus other visitors. (There's a QR code on the back of the band to do this.)

Orlando also includes the Yoshi’s Adventure track ride from Japan that Hollywood skipped. It's a thoughtfully decorated kiddie ride, with the slightest gameplay feature. If you do not have a toddler in your party, however, this is one you likely can skip with no great loss, unless you are determined to experience every last possible thing there is to do in this land.

Beyond Yoshi's, the big difference here versus Hollywood is that Donkey Kong expansion. That's where you will find another collection of gameplay interactions - ones that you will not find in Hollywood. It's also the home of the U.S. debut of Universal’s “boom coaster,” Mine-Cart Madness.



Mine-Cart Madness

I swear that this ride is rougher than it was when I first rode it last month. But my advice remains to hold out for a front-row seat for the best views of the "track jumping" illusions that Universal has designed into this ride.

Super Nintendo World brings video games to real life with multiple practical experiences to engage any Mario or Donkey Kong fan.

