Universal Orlando celebrates with an Epic grand opening

Universal Orlando resort celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Epic Universe theme park tonight.

In front of an audience of invited guests, reporters and content creators, Universal presented a special nighttime spectacular in Epic's Celestial Park. Taking place on the Universal Helios Grand Hotel and the Cosmos Fountains, the show also included drones and an ear-shattering amount of pyro.

Universal Destinations & Experiences CEO Mark Woodbury introduced the show, followed by a welcome from Universal's Steven Spielberg. Then the real display got underway.

The celebration concluded Universal's two-day press event for Epic's opening. That official debut comes tomorrow morning, when Epic Universe welcomes its first guests in normal operations - not previews or technical rehearsals.

I have been reviewing each of Epic's lands this week:

My final land review for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will follow tomorrow. As will additional coverage answering many of your questions about this new park.

