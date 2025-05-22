Some thoughts on the opening of Universal Epic Universe

Epic Universe opened officially this morning. Fans lined up well before dawn to be among the first into Universal Orlando's new park - the major theme park to open in the United States in nearly a quarter century.

Universal limited capacity for today's sold-out debut. As a result, by mid-morning wait times were short throughout the park, ranging from many walk-ons to 45 minutes for Mario Kart. But, yes, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry was down. Everything else in the park appeared to be operating smoothly, save for a short downtime on Monsters Unchained. If you want to watch a replay of Universal's livestream from the park this morning, here it is.



Universal Creative team members - the people who designed and finished the park - pose for a group photo this morning, just before the official opening. Photo courtesy Universal Creative

Here are some thoughts about my visit this week, as I work on my final review piece on Potter.

While I initially preferred Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry to Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment, after re-rides this week, I liked Monsters better than I did before and Potter a touch less than I had. Potter is technically impressive if you understand everything that is happening to create the illusions in front of you. But the whole experience can feel chaotic and confusing. The narrative is not as straightforward as the battle on Monsters Unchained. I also felt closer to the action on Monsters. So I am switching from placing Potter as my clear number one at Epic to considering this a toss-up.

But right now, if you made me choose one to ride, with no wait, and not considering the queue as an asset (which it very much is on Potter), I would pick Monsters. So maybe that answers the preference question for me. But if you do consider the queue, which you should, then we are back to a toss-up.

Ultimately, uptime is the deciding factor here. Monsters is up at full capacity most of the time. Potter isn't.

I do prefer the Ministry of Magic land to Dark Universe, however. There just isn't much there in Dark Universe beyond the Monsters ride. The Curse of the Werewolf ride was deliciously dissed by a media colleague as "a SeaWorld coaster." (Ouch... but not wrong.) Burning Blade tavern is tiny inside, and while Das Stakehaus offers plenty of space with dark vibes, nothing on the meat-heavy menu appealed to me. My favorite elements in the land are the graveyard decor at the entrance and the strolling violinist.

Potter, however, is a delight. Well-detailed, it's like visiting an ever more magical Montmarte in 1920s Paris. But the land I found myself returning to throughout my visit, to my surprise, was How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.



First view past the portal entering Isle of Berk

Epic's largest land is also its most inviting, with its engaging characters and vivid decoration. The Untrainable Dragon show is my favorite in the park and one of its top three attractions. Yet it was Hiccup's Wing Gliders that I ended up riding more than anything else in the park during my visit this week. This is a brilliant family coaster, now joining Hong Kong Disneyland's Big Grizzly Mountain as my favorites in that category around the world.

And I love that Universal added a "sheep trick" to this roller coaster, in homage to the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad "goat trick" at Disney.



Just try to keep your eyes on the sheep as long as you can

One more note. I see that there was a social media kerfuffle over Universal reportedly selling out of Epic's opening-day medallions before any guests got into the park today. Yeah, that was bad planning on Universal's part, if that was indeed the case. Other media people and inviting guests were buying tons of merch over the past two days, including those medallions. For what it's worth, I've not been to a major international theme press event where the park handed out less free swag to the press - just a plastic shopping bag with a hat, water bottle, pin and notebook.

I'm not complaining - I don't care about swag and almost never keep anything (and I never sell it!) - but a steady flow of swag during the event does have the effect of dissuading merch sales. People tend to hold off in the hopes of getting what they want in a gift pack later during the event. With none forthcoming here, invited guests hit the stores hard, instead, wiping out that medallion inventory. The vinyl Dark Universe album was another popular purchase, too. It's all good for Universal's income but not so great for paying guests on the first day of normal operation.

Still, if you are looking to blame someone, don't blame me. I didn't buy anything.

