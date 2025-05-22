Exploring Epic Universe: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe offers a perfect metaphor for the current state of the Harry Potter franchise. It conjures a mix of emotions, reminding fans why they fell in love with these stories while also leaving them perplexed by questions.

Universal’s original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, which opened at Islands of Adventure in 2010, made Universal Destinations & Experiences what it is today. Before then, private equity firm Blackstone owned half of the Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal fought with SeaWorld for second place in the Orlando market, far behind leader Walt Disney World. Its Hollywood theme park was an afterthought behind its production stages, CityWalk shopping mall, and Universal Amphitheater. There was a park in Japan, but another company owned it. Then Harry Potter changed everything.

With Potter bringing record attendance and revenue to Universal Orlando, Universal was able to buy out its partners in Orlando and Japan and expand its Hollywood theme park, even tearing down Universal Amphitheater to build a west-coast installation of The Wizarding World land. A second Orlando Potter land followed, in 2014 – perhaps not coincidentally featuring a statue of a goblin standing atop a pile of gold. Hmmm….

So absolutely no one expected Universal to build a third theme park in Orlando without including yet another Harry Potter land. In this one, we get Universal’s finest Potter-themed attraction yet, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Yet this ride stands within a land that marks a change in direction for Universal. Set in 1920s Paris, this land no longer represents an iconic fantastic space beloved by all wannabe wizards and witches, such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley before it. Yes, Universal Creative has done its typical superb job of designing and decorating this land. Every inch feels like Paris, minus the smell of urine and cigarettes. But it’s still Paris, complete with the Sacré Coeur standing above it. Am in the Wizarding World here, or EPCOT?



Magical Montmartre, in Epic Universe

And while we are asking questions, why is the land set in Paris in the 1920s when the ride is set back in the UK in the late 1990s, following the action of the seventh Potter book? It feels like Universal had planned to theme this entire experience to the Fantastic Beasts prequel film series, only to bail when that series bombed in theaters. So we got the Ministry of Magic ride that long had been rumored for a Diagon Alley expansion slapped onto a 1920s wizarding Paris land that remained for the vibes… and likely the lack of any obvious, better location from the OG series in which to set a Harry Potter land.

Mixed feelings are on brand for Potter these days, as fans’ once undying love for the franchise is tested by the public behavior of its creator. J.K. Rowling’s ongoing social media attacks against the idea of trans women have turned many former Potterheads against The Wizarding World. It’s a bit puzzling that a cis woman who writes under androgenous and male pen names (e.g. Robert Galbraith), from almost exclusively male points of view, would have a strong aversion to nontraditional gender identity, but here we are. I mean, it’s not like the Harry Potter franchise depicts an “othered” people who once faced a choice whether to hide their identities in order to escape persecution or anything, right?

Still, Rowling did not design this land nor this ride. Universal Creative did. And they crushed it.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry finally gives fans the next generation of the motion base experience that Universal established with its The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man in 1999. Themed to the omnidirectional lifts (elevators) that had fans salivating for a theme park ride when they first appeared in the Potter movies, Battle at the Ministry’s ride vehicles whisk, drop and throw you into the action after Delores Umbridge escapes custody on her way to trial. It's up to Harry, Ron, Hermione – and of course, you – to stop Umbridge from getting a time turner and dragging us all back to the time of Voldemort for a do-over.

Yet it's the queue that might have fans talking most about this experience. You access the Ministry via the Floo Network, which apparently has time-travel capability here, as well. It’s a delightful effect, achieved simply with blasts of fog and green lights, but it sells the illusion.

And then you walk out into the Ministry lobby, straight from the Potter films. Universal learned from its work on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and leaves the space open here, allowing fans to take their time for selfies and videos before proceeding into the defined queue behind the photo ops. There also is a single-rider option marked here, though that is not going to be factor until Universal finds a way to increase this ride’s capacity and uptime.

Ah, those mixed emotions again. It’s the best Potter ride ever, with the worst uptime. Granted, every major new Potter ride has experienced uptime challenges upon debut. It’s the nature of the tech-pushing work that Universal has done with these attractions. From balancing a massive swinging pendulum to coordinating the timing of multiple moving platforms with precise media playback and practical theatrical effects, there’s more for Battle at the Ministry technology to do here than perhaps on any other theme park attraction in the world. And yes, that includes Disney’s Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, which – if you might remember – encountered its share of uptime headaches upon its debut, as well.

But if you get a flawless ride, oh man, is it worth the wait. Imelda Staunton reprises her role as Umbridge here, for which she is not only depicted in screen media but also as an animatronic, as well. We also get what appear to be convincing digital creations of actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, who spend most of the action in another omnidirectional lift, facing us. Harry and Ron appear in animatronic form for the first time on this attraction as well, though it might be best if you do not spend too much time looking at Ron. (But isn’t that his lot in this whole world, anyway?)

The other attraction the Ministry of Magic land is Le Cirque Arcanus. This one is set in the 1920s Paris of the rest of the land. Ringmaster Skender has beef with Fantastic Beasts hero Newt Scamander, who has liberated (stolen?) the magical beasts from Skender’s circus. So Skender has stolen (liberated?) Scamander’s suitcase, which Fantastic Beasts fans (both of you) will know as the enchanted container where all of the magical beasts that Scamander obtains live in magically expansive habitats.

A squib assistant opens this Pandora’s box, allowing the show to develop beyond its cute circus-themed opening act with dancers and a bubble artist. The stage lift effect to depict the opening suitcase is stunning, as are the stage effects that follow to bring the magical creatures into our world through puppetry and media.



Le Cirque Arcanus. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

The Chekov’s gun in this production is, as one might guess, a wand. But this one come equipped with a bell that allows even a non-magician to control a magical creature. And our assistant does this to grand effect, delivering the message that the real magic lies in knowledge and compassion and not the cruelty of brute force.

But Next shows up (via media) with a banishment spell for Skender anyway. Hey, it’s the circus. Ya gotta give the audience what it wants.

Want even more? Pay $85 for a second-generation interactive wand and spend as much time as you please entertaining yourself at the many wand-triggered interactions that Universal has installed in this land. Or chat up some of the Beauxbatons, Ilvermorny or Hogwarts students who roam the land, inviting wand-wielding fans to join them on interactive adventures. (And gently suggesting that you might want to obtain one of these wands if you do not yet have one, of course.)

When it is time to eat, the Café L’Air De La Sirène may be your best bet here, serving Quiche Lorraine, Salad Niçoise, Jambon Buerre, Boeuf Bourguignon, and more, including what has become the land’s iconic treat – a Butterbeer crepe.



Butterbeer crepe

The sample size I ate was delightful… and more than enough. If you spend $20 for a full-sized, prepare to share it. For a different vibe, head across the street and down the alley to find the rather hidden Le Gobelet Noir, which offers more French bistro staples, including Coq Au Vin, in a dark (duh) and intimate setting. It's the type of mysterious, secret place where, well, no one asks any questions.

