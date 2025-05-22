Six Flags drops something fun with Wrath of Rakshasa

Wrath of Rakshasa is a brand new roller coaster opening at Six Flags Great America on May 31st. Designed by B&M it looms over the path from the Whizzer to X-Flight, feeling like you are invading the roller coaster's space instead of a previously quiet walking path to the back of the park. This coaster routinely sweeps low past the walking path at high speed, lending itself to easy pictures and a high intimidation factor.



Wrath of Rakshasa at Six Flags Great America

The queue has some theming that, while nothing in the realm of what Epic Universe is up to, gives it just enough punch to amuse people who are waiting in the queue. A Rakshasa is a shape-shifting demon which thematically fits in with the Demon coaster that this coaster partially runs parallel to. While it doesn't show in the ride video below, I have it on pretty good authority that before the ride opens, they are going to add some speakers to the top of the lift hill, and have the Rakshasa demon roar right before you're dropped.



What are Rakshasas?

This coaster is a Drop Coaster model from B&M featuring the model's signature vertical drop, although with Wrath of Rakshasa, the vertical drop is more than vertical, clocking in at 96 degrees (no matter what a supposed insider may say while filming on board the ride). This drop feels like a true free fall, unlike most of its predecessors.

What is missing from this coaster model is the usual mid-course break run followed by a second, yet much less impressive, vertical drop. Instead of brakes or splashdowns, Wrath of Rakshasa uses all of its speed and momentum to power through a record-breaking five inversions.



After the impressive first drop, there are five different types of loops: an Immelmann, Dive Loop, Zero-G Roll, Corkscrew, and finally a Barrel Roll before performing some tight low-to-the-ground twists and turns before hitting the brake run. Add to this a vertical loop from the Demon coaster next door, and you can pretty much fill up your inversion Bingo card for the day.

Wrath of Rakshasa is silky smooth throughout the duration of the ride, although slightly bumpy on the far edges of the wide ride vehicle. It ticks several boxes in the coaster portfolio that Six Flags Great America was missing and should thrill fans of extreme roller coasters well into the future. Thanks to everyone at Six Flags and Six Flags Great America for letting us ride their impressive new roller coaster before it opens.

