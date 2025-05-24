Six Flags dumps all of its park presidents

Running a theme park news publication means working with media relations people at parks from all over the world. But over the past several months, many of emails as have been bouncing as the new Six Flags has been laying off media relations people at most of its theme parks. Six Flags has chosen to use a new regional management model, where one PR team handles media relations for several theme parks.

Now, Six Flags is doing the same with park presidents. My colleague Brady MacDonald at the Orange County Register has confirmed that Six Flags is laying off all 27 park presidents across the company. Like with PR, park management now will be handled on a regional basis, with regional administrators responsible for multiple parks.

At the two Six Flags parks in Southern California, Knott's Berry Farm president Jon Storbeck and Six Flags Magic Mountain president Jeff Harris will be leaving the company at the end of this month.

Of course, Six Flags' decision means that parks now might be without the high-level, "the buck stops here" leadership that they have had on site at moments when that leadership is necessary. Instead, regional management either will be handling things remotely, or previously lower levels of management will be empowered to make decisions.

"Six Flags Entertainment recently moved to a new regional operating structure," the company said in a statement to the press. "Under this new alignment, we have centralized certain functions and responsibilities at the corporate level. The company also made some changes to the roles and responsibilities of park leaders, sharpening the parks' focus on execution, the guest experience and associates."

Ultimately, this is all about saving money. But where will that money saved go?

Please tell us in the comments about what you are seeing with customer service, maintenance and operations quality at the Six Flags parks you have visited this season.

