'The Little Mermaid' returns on stage at Walt Disney World

To kick off its Cool Kid Summer, Disney is turning to the voice that launched its animation renaissance nearly four decades ago.

The Little Mermaid is back on stage at the Walt Disney World Resort. "The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" premieres Tuesday in the Animation Courtyard theater where Voyage of The Little Mermaid played for 28 years, before closing during the pandemic lockdown.

Like its predecessor, this new production also is a "book report" retelling of the 1989 animated film. Yet Disney has enhanced this show with digital media effects to accompany live actors and puppetry.

Disney brought out the original voice of Ariel, Disney Legend Jodi Benson, to introduce the show for its official press preview this afternoon.

I found the show to start slowly, with an all-screen first scene. But this "Musical Adventure" found its life - literally - with the arrival of the actor playing Ariel on the stage. The roles of Ariel and Eric are played by live performers on stage, with puppeteers taking on Flounder, Sebastian, and in some scenes, Ursula.

The digital effects worked best as accents to help animate the scene around the live actors and puppets on the darkened stage. When the main character action retreats to the screen, the production squanders a bit of its potential as live theater.

But those wonderful Howard Ashman and Alan Menken songs redeem it all. The production also mounts a worthy interpretation of Eric's sea battle with Ursula - one that is enhanced with in-theater effects of bracing, icy wind. If nothing else, 20 minutes sitting down in the dark, in a theater blasting cold air in your face, will be a winner for many Walt Disney World visitors.

All elements together, though, should make The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure a welcomed new attraction in the park, and one that should be enjoyed especially by The Little Mermaid's many fans.

After the show, I was among a small group of reporters invited to chat with Jodi about her history with the role of Ariel, her memories working with Howard Ashman and the legacy of "The Little Mermaid."

Cool Kid Summer is Walt Disney World's summer promotion for 2025, including special character appearances and interactions in all four parks. The hub for Cool Kid Summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios stands just outside The Little Mermaid Theater, with activity tables, chatacter meets and an indoor dance party in the old Disney Jr. space across the courtyard.

