Magic Mirror reveals true villains in Walt Disney World's new show

School might be out for the summer, but even vacation can offer teaching moments.

And Walt Disney World just served a big one with its new Disney's Hollywood Studios show, "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After." This 17-minute production takes over the Sunset Showcase Theater, which recently hosted "Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy."

Perhaps Disney is hoping that this production will whet fans' appetite for the big Villains land that it is now building in the Magic Kingdom - the long-rumored land that Disney Experience Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced to great applause at the D23 event in Anaheim last summer. But any celebration of villains brings with it great risk. These are villains, after all - the people whose wicked and cruel actions set the stage for others to become the heroes we should be celebrating.

It's fine to spend time with the darkness that lurks in all of us. Heck, suppressing dark thoughts and feelings is the surest way to turn yourself into a real-life villain one day. Fiction offers a wonderful outlet through which anyone can explore the darkness in their life - to learn from it, to heal from it, and maybe even to help us find the joy whose perimeter it defines. That is why so many theme park fans also love horror and Halloween.

Some characters portrayed as villains do not ultimately turn out that way, either. Some villains retain the capacity for redemption and turn back to the light. (Anakin Skywalker, for example.) Others never were a villain, but simply were portrayed as such by people more evil than they. (Think of how Daily Bugle readers might see Spider-Man.)

True villains know this, of course, and exploit the benefit of such doubts. Which brings us to the premise of "Unfairly Ever After."

The Magic Mirror is hosting what amounts to an audience participation game show to determine which of Disney's villains have been treated most unfairly of all. Three villains ultimately "break through the glass" on the Sunset Showcase proscenium to reach the stage: Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent. All three vamp through slickly produced song and spectacle to make the case they are simply misunderstood... and really were just trying to do right all along.

Which is exactly what a truly evil villain would say, right?

With the Magic Mirror, Disney Live Entertainment has crafted the perfect illustration of the useful idiot who appeases evil, and - by doing so - helps bring them to, and keep them in, power. Magic Mirror sets up the show with an original song that includes the absolutely delicious - and self-owning - lyric, "I don't judge; I just reflect."

Like a truly effective useful idiot, Magic Mirror tries to rope us into the trap by rooting for these losers. After their routines, the three villains return to the stage for the audience to vote, via applause, to decide which one was treated "most unfairly of all."

Magic Mirror declares a winner, bursting with joy at the thought of finally being released from their burden to the baddies. But here comes the betrayal - as anyone with any experience in this world should have expected. As another of the production's original song lyrics said, "what you see is what you get."

You thought you could trust a villain to do the right thing? The joke's on you. Which brings us to our "Summer of 2025" teaching moment - don't be a Magic Mirror.

Note that the show video below does not contain the opening, original song, due to copyright restrictions by Disney.

Replies (2)