Disney announces new nighttime parade debut date

Walt Disney World's first all-new nighttime parade in a generation, Disney Starlight, will debut July 20. Disney announced the date tonight at a dinner concluding its "Cool Kid Summer" press event at the resort.

Disney Starlight will feature floats themed to Pinocchio's Blue Fairy, Peter Pan, Wish, Encanto, Frozen, Disney Princesses, Coco, and Moana. The finale will be a train float with Mickey and friends plus a few more royal couples.

Here is the announcement, which included an inside look at the production of the parade's new music. And at the end of the announcement, Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and Goofy came on stage in their new Disney Starlight costumes.

Disney Starlight will be the Magic Kingdom's first new nighttime parade since Spectromagic debuted in 1991.

