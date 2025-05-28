Dark Harbor prepares a special haunt event next month

Can't wait for Halloween? The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor is returning early next month for a special, one-night-only event.

That night? Friday the Thirteenth, of course.

Producers Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group are presenting the special event, which will feature a blackout version of the Feast maze from last year's return event, where visitors will have only a single glow stick to light their way.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Dark Harbor to the public beyond the Halloween

season for the first time in the event's history," Thirteenth Floor Director of Special Projects,

Brett Bertolino, said. "We look forward to bringing the scares and taking the intensity up a

notch with the blackout version of Feast."

In addition to the maze, the Friday the Thirteenth event will include free same-day admission to the Queen Mary, plus after-hours access to the Spirits of Dark Harbor bar and the ship's historic Engine Room. The Summoning of Samuel, an interactive, actor-driven séance, also will be available with a combo ticket.

Tickets start at $19.99 for the event, or $29.99 for combo tickets. They are available now on the Dark Harbor website. Again, it's all for one night only, Friday, June 13.

The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor will return this fall, running select night from September 19 through November 2.

