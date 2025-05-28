Escape rooms debut at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood officially will open its new CityWalk escape rooms tomorrow.

Unlike Universal Orlando Resort, which created its own CityWalk escape room attraction with its Universal's Great Movie Escape, Hollywood is outsourcing its escape rooms to Escapology, the world's largest escape room company.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest games and story-driven experiences to Universal CityWalk Hollywood, adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the premier theme parks in the world," Escapology CEO Burton Heiss said. "California has been incredibly receptive to Escapology's mix of high-tech escape-room wizardry with recognizable, brand-name games that everyone can enjoy."

The CityWalk Hollywood attraction will be Escapology's 96th location worldwide. It will feature 10 different escape experiences, including four featuring licensed Warner Bros. IP: with two experiences each for Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge and Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure.

Other experiences will include:

Haunted House

Lost City

Mansion Murder

A Pirate's Curse

7 Deadly Sins

Who Stole Mona?

Escapology at CityWalk also will offer "kid modes" for Scooby-Doo, Mansion Murder and A Pirate’s Curse, designed for young sleuths and adventurers.

Tickets are $49.99 per person, with $39.99 tickets available for children ages 3-7 for the kids mode experiences. Each game lasts about 60 minutes, and participants should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their assigned start time. Tickets and more information about the available experiences are available on the Escapology website.

To keep up with more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)