Universal to unleash new Blumhouse scares in Las Vegas

Universal unleashed a bit more horror today, with its latest reveal for its upcoming Las Vegas attraction.

Universal Horror Unleashed opens August 14 at the expanded Area15 complex in Las Vegas. The year-round Halloween Horror Nights-type experience will feature four haunted houses. Today, Universal dropped more details and a teaser video for one of them, Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer.

Based on the 2023 movie, Universal's haunted house will recreated the film's story of two best friends who are lost in the woods - and remain lost even after they are physically found.

In addition to the haunted house, Universal Horror Unleashed also will include Prop Graveyard, one of four "immersive areas" in the attraction. Get ready to get scared by dolls, mannequins and all other sorts of horror film props. The Blumhouse theme also covers the food and beverage location Premiere House, which will be a tapas bar with props and decor from recent Blumhouse films.

Earlier, Universal shared details about its Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Scarecrow: The Reaping houses at Universal Horror Unleashed. The fourth haunted house in the attraction will be Universal Monsters.

Ticket prices vary by date and run from $69-99 for a pass that includes one entry to each of the experience's four haunted houses. An unlimited access pass to the houses ranges from $99-149 a day.

