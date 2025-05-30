Universal Orlando adds Express option to another roller coaster

Universal Orlando visitors now can save even more time with the resort's Express Pass.

Universal has added Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure to the list of attractions offering Universal Express access. Universal Express is Universal's paid line-skipping product, sold as an add-on to daily admission tickets and as no-cost benefit for guests staying at the resort's original three hotels as well as to Premier Annual Passholders after 4pm.

Since opening in 2019, Hagrid's has been one of the few attractions in Universal Orlando's theme parks not to offer an Express Pass queue. With the ride being part of Early Park Admission for Universal's hotel guests and some annual passholders, the lack of an Express option has meant that everyone who did not get in during the early admission time has had to face what is typically one of the longer wait times in the parks.

With the addition of Hagrid's to the Express line-up, the only rides now not offering Express are Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Dragon Racer's Rally, and Mine Cart Madness at the new Epic Universe theme park, as well as Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure, which is open only to kids and their companions.

Universal prices its Express Passes at a premium, with prices starting at nearly $120 per person per day. That limits the number of people using the product, which helps limit its affect on park guests in Universal's stand-by queues.

However, the high price of Universal Express makes the addition of a free Unlimited option for Universal Express to staying at the original three hotels - Portofino Bay, Hard Rock, and Royal Pacific - makes staying at those hotels a great value for those who can afford the upfront cost of their room prices.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including stays at Universal's Signature Collection hotels, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)