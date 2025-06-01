Check out the latest video from Six Flags' next theme park

While Abu Dhabi grabbed the world's attention with its announcement of Disney Abu Dhabi last month, Saudi Arabia would like to remind fans that it is building a record-setting theme park in the region, too.

Six Flags Qiddiya City last week dropped a new hype video for its upcoming theme park, which will feature the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster, Falcon's Flight.

Now, if you were looking for some news in the video - such as, oh, say, an opening date - that's gonna be a no here. Just another "opening soon." So enjoy the vibes of a park that is looking like will be intended to be enjoyed at night, when the sun is not frying visitors.

Other attractions slated for the park include Adrena-Line (Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster), Colossus (Great Coasters International wooden coaster), Iron Rattler (Vekoma Tilt Coaster), Saw Mill Falls (Mack Rides Water Coaster), Sea Stallion (Maurer Rides Spike), Spitfire (Intamin Launch Coaster), and Twilight Express (Vekoma Family Coaster). Interactive dark rides will include Triotech's Into the Deep, and the Enchanted Greenhouse from ETF Ride Systems, Jora Vision and Alterface.

