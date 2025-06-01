Universal confirms Five Nights at Freddy's for HHN

Who's ready for Halloween Horror Nights reveals?

Universal tonight dropped the news that its Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is coming to its annual after-hours haunt event at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Based on the 2023 Universal film, for which we are getting a sequel this December, Five Nights at Freddy's started as a video game in which a security guard tries to survive a night without being done in by homicidal animatronic characters at a family pizza restaurant.

Opportunities abound to create a haunted house from this premise, which is why many fans have been touting FNAF as an obvious choice for Halloween Horror Nights ever since Universal announced the film.

All we have about Universal's plans for FNAF at this point is Universal's social media announcement and a blurb on the official HHN websites, which promises "details coming soon."

