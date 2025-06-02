Universal Orlando moves up roller coaster's closing date

Universal Orlando Resort has moved up the closing date for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Universal announced late last year that it would close the Maurer Rides X-Car coaster at Universal Studios Florida in September. However, in a note posted to its website today, Universal announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit now will close August 18.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit opened in 2009, themed to a music video shoot. The coaster featured on-board audio, with riders given the opportunity to select which track they would hear. You could pick from one of the provided selections, or opt for one of the many "hidden" tracks.

A video camera would record you on the coaster, allowing you to purchase a CD "music video" of your ride at the exit. (You would not get the video if you picked one of the hidden tracks, however.) That tech quickly became outdated, and fans also complained about the roughness of the cars and track. That left Rip Ride Rockit a relatively unpopular attraction and an easy choice for replacement.

What that replacement will be, Universal is not yet saying. But if Universal Orlando wanted to bring a clone of Universal Studios Hollywood's upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster to Orlando, it could solve two problems - replacing the unpopular Rip Ride Rockit and Supercharged rides - with one announcement. Just sayin'.

