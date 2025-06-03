Disney shows off its new Test Track sign

The new marquee is up for EPCOT's Test Track, in advance of its reopening later this year.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a first look at the ride's new sign this morning.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

"The design echoes the attraction's architecture, while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters that will look amazing both day and night," Imagineering said.

We are still awaiting an official reopening date for the popular EPCOT ride, as well as details on everything that is changing inside the attraction.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)