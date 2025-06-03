Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Disney shows off its new Test Track sign

June 3, 2025, 10:46 AM · The new marquee is up for EPCOT's Test Track, in advance of its reopening later this year.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a first look at the ride's new sign this morning.

New Test Track sign
Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

"The design echoes the attraction's architecture, while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters that will look amazing both day and night," Imagineering said.

We are still awaiting an official reopening date for the popular EPCOT ride, as well as details on everything that is changing inside the attraction.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)

Russtinator
Writer
Russell Meyer
June 3, 2025 at 11:59 AM

Ooooh look, it's a sign. WOW!

Seriously, my expectations for this renovation are extremely low, because there just wasn't much downtime here to allow for anything that would significantly alter this attraction.

ynnam
Manny Barron
June 3, 2025 at 12:10 PM

The original Test Track was charming with its whole test drive theme. Test Track 2.0 was a giant miss. Hence why 3.0 is on the way. I hope they truly ditch the whole futuristic vibe of 2.0 and bring in some more realistic visuals. Like a forest, which was included in the concept art.

Test Track is an Epcot staple. Here's hoping the ride is back sooner than later. Surely would help distribute crowds and Lighting Lanes. Excited to hear how Test Track 3.0 turned out.

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
June 3, 2025 at 1:31 PM

I suspect that it's a lot of updating the GM design branding.

MIkeW
MIkeW
June 3, 2025 at 1:39 PM

I preferred the original TT to the "Tron" theme which isn't needed now that there's Lightycle Run. Hopefully it goes back to that theme more

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Walt Disney World sets last day for Tom Sawyer Island

Walt Disney World sets last day for Tom Sawyer Island

Plan a Trip

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe by RSS

New Attraction Reviews

News Archive