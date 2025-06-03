Disney shows off its new Test Track sign

The new marquee is up for EPCOT's Test Track, in advance of its reopening later this year.
Walt Disney Imagineering shared a first look at the ride's new sign this morning.
"The design echoes the attraction's architecture, while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters that will look amazing both day and night," Imagineering said.
We are still awaiting an official reopening date for the popular EPCOT ride, as well as details on everything that is changing inside the attraction.
The original Test Track was charming with its whole test drive theme. Test Track 2.0 was a giant miss. Hence why 3.0 is on the way. I hope they truly ditch the whole futuristic vibe of 2.0 and bring in some more realistic visuals. Like a forest, which was included in the concept art.
Test Track is an Epcot staple. Here's hoping the ride is back sooner than later. Surely would help distribute crowds and Lighting Lanes. Excited to hear how Test Track 3.0 turned out.
I suspect that it's a lot of updating the GM design branding.
I preferred the original TT to the "Tron" theme which isn't needed now that there's Lightycle Run. Hopefully it goes back to that theme more
Ooooh look, it's a sign. WOW!
Seriously, my expectations for this renovation are extremely low, because there just wasn't much downtime here to allow for anything that would significantly alter this attraction.