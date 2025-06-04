Siren's Curse gets its opening date at Cedar Point

America's first Vekoma tilt coaster now has its opening date.
Cedar Point has announced that Siren's Curse will open officially on June 28. Themed to mythical sirens in Lake Erie, the coaster will drop riders at a 90-degree angle after the track underneath their car tilts forward from level to face-down.
Once released, the car will drop from the coaster's top height of 160 feet, reaching a top speed of 58 mph on nearly 2,966 feet of track. Along the way, Siren's Curse will deliver two corkscrew inversions.
Cedar Point is offering a preview on June 26 from 6-10pm for park guests who purchase special tickets benefitting the Prayers From Maria charity. Details here.
Other Vekoma tilt coasters now under construction include Circuit Breaker at COTAland in Austin, Texas and Iron Rattler at Six Flags Qiddiya City. The first of this model was Gravity Max at Discovery World in Taiwan.
Kudos to Vekoma for the comeback. Remember their SLC's? No? Good.
Eight months from the start of construction to opening day is a pretty impressive feat even for a relatively straightforward build such as this. While it doesn't surprise me that this ride beat Circuit Breaker (as while that coaster could probably be operational by now, the park still has quite a bit to go before it's ready for guests), it does surprise me that it beat AlpenFury as that coaster started construction three months earlier and literally just finished installation of the track this week. I imagine Six Flags poured more money than usual into Siren's Curse to ensure it was ready by 4th of July as the relatively short season of Cedar Point would make it difficult to justify an opening much later than that.
Siren's Curse even beat Disney Starlight. ;^)
