What are Disneyland and Disney World worth to America?

The Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks are worth nearly $67 billion a year to the U.S. economy and support more than 400,000 jobs across the country, according to a newly released study.

Oxford Economics' Tourism Economics conducted the economic impact analysis of the Disney theme parks, which Disney released this morning. It claims $40.3 billion in total economic impact in Florida from the Walt Disney World Resort in 2022, $16.1 billion in economic impact for the Disneyland Resort in California in 2023, and an additional $10.2 billion in annual economic impact across the rest of the country from the Disney theme parks.

In addition, the report claimed that Disney's operations in Florida created or supported 263,000 jobs, while the Disneyland Resort in California supported 102,000 jobs across the region. The report also claims that business with Disney helps support an additional 38,000 jobs across the other 48 states.

The economic impact report measures direct spending by Disney's guests as well as spending by Disney on wages and supplies for its theme parks. The study also accounts for induced effect of all that spending by estimating the further economic impact of Disney employees' and contractors' spending in their communities.

"Disney defines the themed entertainment business in America, and our presence is felt across the country," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said. "Our destinations create economies far beyond the gates of our parks, and when we invest in the groundbreaking experiences that only Disney can deliver, growth follows."

Disney previously released Tourism Economics' report for the Walt Disney World Resort: Study claims Disney worth more than $40 billion a year to Florida. But this is the first time that Disney has combined reports to offer a nationwide look at its theme parks' economic impact to America.

Nevertheless, this study does mix two different years for Disney's two U.S. theme park resorts, using the year when each resort's estimated theme park attendance was at its post-pandemic highest - 2022 in Orlando and 2023 in Anaheim. (The TEA/AECOM attendance report for 2024 will be released in September.) And attributing induced economic impact to a specific business always is a bit of a guessing game. It's unreasonable to assume that none of the people employed by Disney would be working any other jobs nor spending any money in their communities if it were not for Disney. So it's an educated guess to determine what percentage of their economic activity would be lost without the company.

Still, it is undeniable that Disney's theme parks are worth enormous amounts of money to their communities and to the nation as a whole, even if people want to quibble over exactly how many billions of dollars that is.

To keep up more Disney and industry news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)