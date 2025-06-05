'Fallout' is coming to Universal in Orlando and Hollywood

Fallout is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal announced today that it will bring the Prime Video series to its Halloween Horror Nights events at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood this fall. Fallout started as a post-apocalyptic video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios before coming to Prime Video as a TV series last year.

Here is Universal's description of its Fallout house for HHN:

The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor.

And here is the hype video:

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 29 in Orlando this year, running for 48 select nights through November 2 at Universal Studios Florida. The preview Premium Scream Night will return on August 28, as well. Halloween Horror Nights starts September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, also running select nights through November 2.

Universal previously announced that Five Nights at Freddy's will be featured at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, though it has yet to offer details on that experience. Tickets for both coasts are available now via halloweenhorrornights.com.

