Construction to start this fall on Disneyland expansions

Construction will begin this fall on the new Coco boat ride at Disney California Adventure.

First announced at the D23 event last summer, the new ride will be located between Pixar Pier and Paradise Garden in a largely backstage area, Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Emo O'Brien revealed in a community event at DCA's Hyperion Theater tonight. WDI also shared a new concept image of the ride's entrance.



Image courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

In other news, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum announced that the resort will begin work next year on its new 6,000-space parking structure on the east side of the resort, which will include a new transportation hub and lead into a new esplanade arrival experience.



Image courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

The pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard will connect with the street, as well as leading guests into the resort, Mazloum said. Construction will begin in the fall of 2026.

Finally, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close early next year as Disneyland prepares the Hollywood Backlot to be the site of the new Avatar boat ride, which also was announced at D23. Here is another rendering of that attraction, which WDI said is "still in the early stages of development."



Image courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Replies (4)