Construction to start this fall on Disneyland expansions

Construction will begin this fall on the new Coco boat ride at Disney California Adventure.
First announced at the D23 event last summer, the new ride will be located between Pixar Pier and Paradise Garden in a largely backstage area, Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Emo O'Brien revealed in a community event at DCA's Hyperion Theater tonight. WDI also shared a new concept image of the ride's entrance.
In other news, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum announced that the resort will begin work next year on its new 6,000-space parking structure on the east side of the resort, which will include a new transportation hub and lead into a new esplanade arrival experience.
The pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard will connect with the street, as well as leading guests into the resort, Mazloum said. Construction will begin in the fall of 2026.
Finally, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close early next year as Disneyland prepares the Hollywood Backlot to be the site of the new Avatar boat ride, which also was announced at D23. Here is another rendering of that attraction, which WDI said is "still in the early stages of development."
Is the Avatar attraction actually a boat ride? The language they are using is suggesting a walkthrough attraction like the Moana area at Epcot
The position of the Coco ride makes sense given that Disney often stages Festival events with Latin-American influences in this area of the park. However, has anyone looked at the actual space available in this area? Now, if you look at the concept drawing, you can see Incredicoaster's turnaround in the background, which would suggest to me that this would take over the space currently occupied by Boardwalk Pizza. Looking at the aerial, there's a sliver of space between Boardwalk and Paradise Garden, but there's really not much backstage space here unless they're planning to reroute or eliminate the perimeter road, which provides backstage access from Disneyland Drive. Even if this is going to take over the Boardwalk Pizza space, this attraction is going to be TINY, with a footprint no bigger than one of the Fantasyland dark rides, which would make a boat ride shorter than Na'Vi River Journey.
For Avatar, this apparent pivot is extremely disappointing. Disney teased grand designs for this IP in California, and this seems to completely contradict that announcement. It sounds like this is going to be more like an indoor walk-through with no actual ride or movie. This is just completely counter to the concept and what has made PtWoA at DAK so successful. Avatar is about that "wow" factor, so if you're going to stick this inside a building with no actual ride, why bother.
I guess the one good thing here is that by wedging these 2 IPs into existing space inside DCA, it means that WDI has probably realized that trying to connect the main park property to the expansion space in the Toy Story parking lot is impractical. That was the one big question and concern constantly coming from the D23 where Disney made these announcements that corresponded to the modifications to the Disneyland Forward Plan to incorporate the parking lot into the parks. To me, this is a clear recognition that WDI cannot come up with a practical way to get guests from DCA to the Toy Story parking lot parcel (why couldn't they have just used large box trucks to take guests across the street, wink), and to me, that signals that Disney will almost certainly use this "new" space as either a separate gate or perhaps another hotel/resort.
Anyone find the timing interesting of Monsters, Inc in DCA closing while being built at WDW - can we say repurpose? Of course it is not a 1-1 ride swap, but still…
Is Hyperion closing with Hollywood to Pandora change? What about the Animation Academy building, Sunset theatre, etc.?
I can see what Coco has to do with California, a little. . . California has a distinct Mexican influence. . .kinda. None of the other inclusions in Disney's recent money dump make any sense at all.
When Universal does it, it's still frowned upon, don't get me wrong, but most of their newer rides and lands carry the spirit of the original parks (and the rides that don't get rightfully criticized).
Meanwhile, Disney thinks that Journey of Water fits into EPCOT and that Mickey and Minnie's runaway railway is a suitable replacement for the great movie ride. Neither of these, nor many others, carry any of the original park"s spirit.
Irreversible damage, that's what it is. But at least we can point to characters we know.