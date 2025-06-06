Disneyland prepares to close the door on its Monsters Inc. ride.

Let's talk about Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue!, the Disney California Adventure ride that we now know will be going away to clear space for Disney's new Avatar attraction.

Disney's first theme park attraction themed to Pixar's Monsters Inc. franchise opened officially on January 22, 2006. It replaced Superstar Limo, a DCA opening day attraction that lasted less than a year and is now remembered as one of the worst theme park rides in Disney history. As much as a closed building was an upgrade over Superstar Limo, after a few years, it was time for Disney to step up and offer its fans something in that Hollywood Backlot space.

With Mike and Sulley to the Rescue, Walt Disney Imagineering delivered a classic-feeling dark ride to Disney California Adventure. The ride offers an abridged retelling of the 2001 Pixar movie's story, offering iconic moments from the film while wrapping with a "Turtle Talk"-style interaction as an Audio-Animatronic Roz speaks customized reactions to guests.

While Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue has pleased California Adventure visitors for nearly two decades, the attraction was about to suffer in comparison with Disney's upcoming Monstropolis land in Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. That land will feature Disney's first indoor suspended coaster, themed to the door warehouse scene that is also recreated in Mike and Sulley to the Rescue but to much less detail than Disney is promising in Florida.

Construction will begin soon on that land, as Walt Disney World this weekend closes the Muppets Courtyard that Monstropolis will replace. Ironically, rumors were flying at Disneyland's announcement event last night that the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction that is closing in Florida would be returning to Sunset Showcase theater it once occupied at Disney California Adventure, replacing Mickey's Philharmagic and exacting a smidgen of revenge by moving next door to the now-doomed Monsters Inc. ride. But no such announcement came.

With the removal of Monsters Inc. from the Hollywood Backlot, Disney California Adventure now concentrates its Pixar-themed attractions in the adjacent Cars Land and Pixar Pier, where its new Coco-themed boat ride will go.

Monsters Inc. is going away to clear space for a new Avatar attraction, which Disney has advertised as a boat ride. Last night, Disneyland also released concept art for its new pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard, which suggests that the esplanade bus lanes serving the Toy Story parking lot - lanes which are located directly behind the Monsters Inc. show building - also will be going away.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Those lanes would no longer be needed once Disneyland closes the Toy Story lot, which it is expected do at some point around when the new parking structure on the current Manchester cast member parking lot opens. Construction on that will begin in Fall 2026. The removal of the Toy Story bus lanes gives WDI more space to play with in building an Avatar ride on the Monsters Inc. site, though the biggest restriction on that development will be the resort's monorail track. Still, with the current Monsters Inc. show building, the Toy Story bus lanes and maybe the empty Soundstage 17 next door, WDI has a Pirates of the Caribbean-sized area to develop.

In the meantime, for the next six months or so, Disneyland visitors will have their final opportunity to experience Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley to the Rescue, a fun dark ride that will have enjoyed a solid, 20-year run by the time it closes early next year.

