The Muppets are moving on at Walt Disney World

It's the last day for Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and The Muppets have announced when they will make their move across the park.

Walt Disney World is closing the Muppet theater show - the last major project Jim Henson worked on before his death in 1990 - to clear space for its upcoming Monsters Inc.-themed Monstropolis land. But The Muppets are not leaving the park.

Disney announced last year that the characters would be taking over the current Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride, transforming it into a Muppets-themed coaster starring Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Today, in a social media post, Kermit the Frog confirmed that The Muppets version of that coaster will be opening next year.

I took advantage of the opportunity to see Muppet*Vision 3D one last time during my trip to Disney World last week. While 3D attractions tend not to age well, Disney and Henson plussed this show with animatronics and in-theater effects, including a live-action Muppet appearance. Those enhancements, plus the timeless irreverence of The Muppets, have helped this show endure and connect with audiences since its May 1991 debut.

The show also opened with Disney California Adventure in 2001 before closing there in 2014, and many Disneyland fans are hoping that the company will find its way to bring the show back there, so it can continue to connect with audiences in the future.

But if not, here's looking forward to Disney's next chapter with The Muppets, over at Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starting in 2026.

