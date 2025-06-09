SeaWorld moves its Emperor penguins to Florida

SeaWorld has moved its Emperor penguin colony across the country.

Last month, SeaWorld San Diego removed its Emperor penguins from public view, in preparation for their move across the country to SeaWorld Orlando. The Emperor penguins will debut in Orlando's Antarctica habitat later this week, with passholder access on June 12-13 in advance of the penguins' official Florida debut on Saturday.

"This is an incredibly rare and exciting opportunity for guests to encounter one of nature's most extraordinary species," SeaWorld Orlando President Jon Peterson said. "We're proud to continue SeaWorld's legacy of penguin care and conservation, while giving our guests a rare chance to connect with these animals in remarkable ways."

SeaWorld San Diego successfully bred an Emperor chick two years ago, adding to its collection of Emperor penguins, which has been the only one on public display in the Western hemisphere. Now, fans wishing to see the penguins will have to do so in Orlando rather than San Diego.

The move also now makes awkward SeaWorld's decision to name its 2022 San Diego Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster Emperor. Well, at least that one remains in California.

