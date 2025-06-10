Canada's Wonderland shares on-ride video for AlpenFury

Canada's Wonderland is sharing the first on-track video of its new roller coaster, AlpenFury.

Note that this is not a full-speed POV of the new Premier Rides Sky Rocket. Instead, Canada's Wonderland is sharing a sped-up video of the ride's clearance test. Parks and coaster manufacturers will send a clearance-test crawler along the track after its completion to ensure that there is proper clearance for riders once the coaster is open. You've got to make sure that the tallest riders with their arms in the air will come off the ride with their hands intact, after all.

But today's video does provide a first look at what the on-track experience might be like when this coaster opens... well, Canada's Wonderland still has not told us that date. Watch this one along with the park's original, CGI POV video, released last year.

AlpenFury will feature a top speed of more than 71 mph when its trains start running in anger. It also will feature nine inversions, which is a record for launched coasters.

To keep up to date with more roller coaster and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)