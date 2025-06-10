What's next at Disney's and Universal's theme parks?

Wondering what's coming next at America's top theme parks? I have put together a calendar of upcoming attraction closings, openings, and announced event dates for the Disney and Universal theme parks in the United States. Please use this guide to help you plan your next visits to these parks.

As for what is happening right now, The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues all year, with an expected end sometime after the summer 2026 season. At Disney California Adventure, construction is now underway backstage for the Avengers Campus expansion, featuring the Avengers Infinity Defense motion-base dark ride and Stark Flight Lab robot arm flight simulation.

In Florida at Walt Disney World, construction is beginning on the new Monsters Inc.-themed Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the new version of Test Track will open at EPCOT sometime later this year. We have no opening dates yet for Monstropolis or the Avengers Campus expansion, however.

Here are the dates we do have for notable upcoming events at the parks in Florida and California.

2025

June 13 - Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal Mega Movie Summer event begins, running daily through August 10.

July 6 - Magic Kingdom: Last day for Tom Sawyer Island and Liberty Square Riverboat, as Walt Disney World removes its Rivers of America.

July 17 - Disneyland: The new Walt Disney A Magical Life show opens in the Main Street Opera House.

July 20 - Magic Kingdom: Disney Starlight, Walt Disney World's first all-new nighttime parade in a generation, debuts.

August 15 - Magic Kingdom: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts, running select nights after park close through October 31.

August 18 - Universal Studios Florida: Last day for the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

August 22 - Disneyland Resort: Halloween Time begins, continuing daily through October 31.

August 28 - EPCOT: The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins, running daily through November 22.

August 29 - Universal Studios Florida: Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights begins, running select nights after park close through November 2.

September 4 - Universal Studios Hollywood: The west coast Halloween Horror Nights begins, running select nights after park close through November 2.

November 14 - Disneyland Resort: Holidays at the Disneyland Resort begins, including Disney Festival of Holidays and ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure, continuing through January 7, 2025.

November 20 - Disney Destiny: Disney Cruise Line's newest ship sails its maiden public voyage from Florida.

Fall - Disney California Adventure: Construction starts on the new Coco-themed boat ride, between Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens Park.

Late in year - Disney's Animal Kingdom: New Tree of Life Theater show, Zootopia Better Zoogether!, debuts.

2026

Disney California Adventure: Monsters Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue closes early this year.

Disney's Animal Kingdom: The Dinosaur dark ride closes permanently. The closure is expected early in the year.

Universal Studios Hollywood: The Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift spinning roller coaster opens sometime this year.

Sometime by June - Universal Kids Resort: New theme park opens in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas.

Fall - Disneyland Resort: Construction begins on new parking structure and pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard.

2027

Disney's Animal Kingdom: New Tropical Americas land opens on the current site of Dinoland USA. This includes an Indiana Jones retheme of the Dinosaur ride as well as a new Encanto-themed dark ride.

Other attractions under development in the U.S., with no opening dates announced, include the Villains land and two new Cars rides at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and an Avatar ride at Disney California Adventure.

