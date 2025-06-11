Disneyland sets dates for return of Oogie Boogie Bash

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will return to Disney California Adventure this year on August 17.

The Disneyland Resort's annual Halloween party will run after park close on select nights through October 31. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 26, with Inspire Magic Key holders getting a presale on June 24, followed by another presale for all Magic Key holders the next day. Sales will begin no earlier than 9pm PT, with the waiting room opening at 8:45am each day.

Tickets range from $139 to $199 per night and will be on sale on Disneyland's website. Admission to Oogie Boogie Bash includes no-reservation-needed admission to Disney California Adventure starting at 3pm, as well as unlimited, all-ages trick-or-treat trails, the Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, and special character meets once the party officially starts at 6pm. Oogie Boogie Bash continues through 11pm each night.

Disneyland again is offering an upcharge Oogie Boogie Bash VIP Tour this year as well as an Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party during the Frightfully Fun Parade.

For our calendar of other events and attraction closings and openings at the Disney and Universal theme parks, including the dates for Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort and more, please see What's next at Disney's and Universal's theme parks?

