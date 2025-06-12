First look: Universal's new Fast and Furious coaster car

Universal Studios Hollywood kicked off its Universal Mega Movie Summer by revealing the ride vehicle for its upcoming Fast & Furious roller coaster.

Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift will open next year. Here is a close-up of the coaster seats, showing the lap bar-only restraints on this 360-degree rotational vehicle.



Check out the on-board speakers, too

Themed to Dominic Tortetto's 1970 Dodge Charger, the coaster's ride vehicle is now on display in Universal Plaza at the park, just across from the coaster construction site.



The station building for Hollywood Drift

The spinning coaster will reach a top speed of 72 mph, making it the park's first high-speed outdoor roller coaster. The track, which is now installed, is 4,100 feet.



View from the opposite side of the load station building



Hollywood Drift test car on track

Universal this morning also released the hype video that it showed during this morning's press event. It includes the park's first official animatics of the ride experience.

"Watching the progress of this incredible roller coaster come to life is truly spectacular," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President & General Manager Scott Strobl said. "2026 is just around the corner and we are equally as excited as our guests to introduce such an inspiring new ride to our theme park portfolio. 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer for Universal Studios Hollywood that will not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park. We look forward to riding it ourselves and to welcoming guests to experience it in the very near future."

