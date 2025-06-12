Universal invites fans to soak up a Mega Movie Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood is leaning into its movie history this summer. Universal Mega Movie Summer runs now through August 10, celebrating some of Universal's biggest franchises with special character meets, photo ops, and themed food.

The park kicked off its summer event with a media preview this morning. The show included first looks at the new Aquilops dinosaur (named Dolores) from the upcoming "Jurassic World Rebirth" as well as the new ride vehicle for next year's Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift roller coaster.

The 1970 Dodge Charger-inspired coaster vehicle will be on display in Universal Plaza, just steps away from a static, life-sized Toothless photo op for this summer's "live action" "How to Train Your Dragon" remake.



Toothless the dragon

Just around the corner, across from Mel's Diner, Universal has parked the DeLorean from "Back to the Future," which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Doc Brown, Marty McFly, and Einstein the dog will be appearing separately throughout the day to greet guests at this photo op.



Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine

Mel's Diner also will continue serving the Back to the Future-inspired menu that it debuted for Universal Fan Fest Nights earlier this year. Also holding over from Fan Fest Nights are the Wicked meet and greets with Elphaba and Glinda, as well as magical creature meets in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

And starting June 28, the Hogwarts Always projection show returns nightly to Hogsmeade.

Universal also is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie that launched the concept of the summer blockbuster, "Jaws." See my previous post for details on that activation, including the return of the Jaws photo op and the Amity Island Cafe takeover of the Hollywood and Dine restaurant.

Finally, Universal has turned up the splash effects on its Jurassic World - The Ride to celebrate the new movie in that franchise this summer. Three water geysers are amplifying the splash at the end of that ride, which is featuring four new spitter dinos.



Extra splash on Jurassic World - The Ride

